Tulsa city councilors took a bus tour around district 7 on Wednesday. The new first station 33 near 41st and 129th East Avenue was the first stop on the tour. “We haven’t built a station in quite a while and this station is going to have some bays that are going to be a little more efficient for us. The entries in the station have some contamination entry-ways to help reduce our cancer and carcinogens to our firefighters," said Deputy Chief Chuck French.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO