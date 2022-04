The city of Seattle has identified 14 different trades and professions with the city that consistently struggle to field qualified applicants. That problem is most visible with the Seattle Police Department. The Seattle City Council is currently considering how to address public safety needs with a police department that last reported losing 10 officers in March bringing total separations this year to 43. That leaves deployable staff at just 888, whereas SPD claims that it needs between 1,400 and 1,500 deployable officers to be at full capacity, as the Seattle Police Officers guild told KTTH.

