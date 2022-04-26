Florida Attorney General outlaws eight synthetic opioids

Police seize fentanyl, cocaine pills made to look like Tylenol File photo. (Steve Cukrov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

, Fla. — Citing an increased number of synthetic opioid overdose cases, Attorney General Ashley Moody filed an emergency rule to add eight synthetic opioids, also known as “nitazenes,” to the list of controlled substances in Florida.

The emergency rule filed Tuesday would label nitazenes as Schedule I controlled substances and make it a felony to possess, sell, manufacture or deliver the drugs in the state of Florida.

In a statement announcing the emergency rule, Moody said the drugs have no medical use and had been linked to at least 15 deaths since 2020.

“I am taking immediate action to outlaw these eight deadly synthetic opioids in Florida, to prevent future deaths. Not only are we seeing an increase in the number of nitazene cases identified in Florida, but we also suspect these substances are being mixed with more common street drugs and sold to unsuspecting users.” Moody said.

According to the Attorney General’s Office as of March 18, 84 cases have been identified in Florida.

Moody said she will work with state lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session to make the rule permanent.

A copy of the Attorney General’s order can be found here.

