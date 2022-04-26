ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police search for lottery ticket theft suspects

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects who allegedly stole a large number of lottery tickets from a convenience store.

Police officials posted images of the suspects taken from surveillance footage at the south Oklahoma City store.

Those images were shared on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Facebook page , along with a photo of the suspects’ vehicle, which was taken by the store’s clerk as the suspects fled, according to officials.

The images of the suspects and the vehicle appear in the below photo gallery.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ui55U_0fL1QEGT00
    Image from Oklahoma City police.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24hwEg_0fL1QEGT00
    Image from Oklahoma City police.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fdTZC_0fL1QEGT00
    Image from Oklahoma City police.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sWo4_0fL1QEGT00
    Image from Oklahoma City police.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3TM3_0fL1QEGT00
    Image from Oklahoma City police.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04YWqf_0fL1QEGT00
    Image from Oklahoma City police.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRvhm_0fL1QEGT00
    Image from Oklahoma City police.

Please call Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300 or go to www.okccrimetips.com if you recognize any of the suspects. Information can be submitted anonymously.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

