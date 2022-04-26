ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKCFD: ‘Meth lab’ rumor at housing building fire unfounded

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating a fire at a southwest Oklahoma City assisted living facility.

The fire forced the entire Andrews Square building on SW 21 st and Harvey Ave. to evacuate.

“The smoke came out so bad,” said resident Stephanie Allen.

Fire Investigators said the fire started in a room on the fourth floor around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

At one point, crews were dressed in hazmat suits after hearing reports of a possible meth lab.

“They asked for a commercial fire alarm response,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson with the OKCFD. “Once we were all kind of wrapping up with our overhaul operation, we received basically some type of information that there might be some illicit activity going on on the fourth floor.”

Thankfully,  the meth lab rumors turned out to be a false alarm.

However, residents were still shaken by the events.

“I thought the apartments all the way burned,” said Allen.

Fulkerson told KFOR the fire appeared to have started on a couch.

“It could’ve been worse,” said resident Terry Harp. “We’ve got over 200 people. Two hundred units and, you know, nobody was injured. And that’s a good thing.”

Again, fire investigators tested and determined the report of a meth lab was unfounded.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

