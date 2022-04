VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said Wednesday that the brother of a man who was found murdered in a home along with his wife was found safe. Officers had been looking for Collin Rodgers, 20, for weeks after they found his brother and sister-in-law killed in the Thalia area of the city. Police had considered Rodgers endangered. They didn't share details about where and when he was found.

