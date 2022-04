Wiggins baseball is barely sitting over .500 so far this season, but the Tigers are clearly making an impression as they sift through Class 2A competition. This week, when CHSAANow.com released its updated, weekly coaches poll, the Tigers found themselves on the outside of the top 10 looking in, but they still had a good view. They earned six votes from coaches, meaning that they more or less are ranked 13th in Class 2A.

WIGGINS, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO