Oscar-winning production designs of the past 25 years

Both Aquaman director James Wan and Shazam! director David F. Sandberg got their starts in the world of horror, with the pair reuniting for the upcoming Netflix movie Below, per Deadline. No plot details have been revealed at this point, other than it being a "genre thriller," with Sandberg directing a script by Greg Weidman and Geoff Tock, as Wan serves as a producer. In addition to it being exciting that the pair have gone from horror into big-budget superhero films, Wan had picked Sandberg to direct Annabelle: Creation, a spinoff from The Conjuring series Wan created in 2013.
