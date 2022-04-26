ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar-winning production designs of the past 25 years

By Molly Pennington
bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Dune” just won the Oscar for Best...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Variety

‘Paranormal Activity’ Producer Steven Schneider Teams With Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji for Indian Horror Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Leading Indian producer Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures has signed a multi-film production deal with Armaan Zorace’s U.S. genre label Dark Hell and prolific Hollywood producer Steven Schneider. Under the terms of the deal, a slate of high-concept films in the thriller-horror genre will be produced in Hindi and other Indian languages jointly by the three entities. Details of the projects under this association have not yet been revealed, but they are expected to “cater to the audiences of the South-East Asian markets in India and overseas,” the signatories said in a statement. Schneider’s...
TODAY.com

Bad Bunny will be Marvel's first Latino hero in 'El Muerto' film

Bad Bunny is about to make history. On Monday, Sony Pictures announced that the rapper, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is going to star in the upcoming Marvel movie "El Muerto," a Spider-Man spinoff. Bad Bunny will be the first Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel movie. The...
ComicBook

John Wick 4 Reveals First Promo Image at CinemaCon

He's back. Despite the release date for John Wick: Chapter 4 still being nearly a year away, Lionsgate has officially started to promote the flick. With CinemaCon set to kick off in Las Vegas this week, the film's first promotional poster was set up for exhibitors to glance at. Featuring Keanu Reeve's titular assassin, the poster shows a ragged Wick as he points his signature handgun at an off-poster threat.
Variety

Five Burning Questions Facing the Movie Theater Business as Hollywood Heads to CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. As Hollywood heads to Las Vegas for CinemaCon, studios will land in Sin City with a renewed appreciation for the money that can be made in cinemas. After experimenting with different release strategies and launching their own streaming services, many studios better understand that there’s no substitute for the attention and treasure that comes with a big, old-fashioned theatrical launch. Bold moves like Warner Bros.’ decision to send its entire 2021 slate to HBO Max at the same time the films opened in cinemas proved to be a mixed bag, and every major studio...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sony Unveils Exclusive Footage of ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ at CinemaCon

An invigorated Sony put on a spectacle opening night show at CinemaCon as it took a well-deserved victory lap for Spider-Man: No Way Home and teased its upcoming slate with impressive footage from Bullet Train and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman Tom Rothman was in rare form as he went through the studio’s lineup, including announcing that there will be next installments in the Ghostbusters and Venom franchises (no details were announced). Sony made plenty of noise first by showing more than 10 minutes of Bullet Train, followed quickly by the announcement that Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, best known as...
TheWrap

Dwayne Johnson Teases ‘Black Adam’ and Does Crowd Work at CinemaCon

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance at CinemaCon during Warner Bros.’s presentation on Tuesday night, working the crowd and wooing some of the exhibition heavyweights like AMC’s Adam Aron and Cinemark’s Sean Gamble, all as he hyped up “Black Adam” and “DC League of Super Pets,” each with new trailers.
Deadline

Baz Luhrmann Shows Off ‘Elvis’ Footage, Tells Exhibition “Man Can’t Live By ‘Batman’ Alone” – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Baz Luhrrmann came to CinemaCon and brought the goods on his latest feature Elvis, which he says ” isn’t so much a biopic”. The director said his Elvis covers three versions of the King of Rock: as a rebel, Hollywood star and his Vegas twilight; the singer being a mirror of America through different phases. Also Tom Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker looms large as quite the force in Elvis’ life. Similar to the soundtrack of the director’s The Great Gatsby which fused jazz with J.Z.’s hiphop sensibility, there’s a similar music motif going on in Elvis. In the footage we...
Variety

30 Top Film Schools in North America

Click here to read the full article. There are world famous film schools whose names are synonymous with award-winning directors, producers, actors, screenwriters and cinematographers — to mention just a few filmmaking disciplines. Martin Scorsese graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Francis Ford Coppola earned an MFA in film from UCLA, and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts can claim George Lucas as one its most storied alums. But film education is a fast-growing and widely expanding focus and there are schools throughout North America offering top-ranked, competitive degrees in all areas of filmmaking. Remember, Steven Spielberg went to...
Collider

'Avatar 2' Title Revealed as 'The Way of Water'

It seems like a lifetime ago since the confirmation that there would be sequels to James Cameron's 2009 phenomenon Avatar. Now, more than a decade later and the release date of the first sequel approaching, Avatar 2 has officially received its title. The anticipated return to Pandora will be called Avatar: The Way of Water.
Deadline

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Gets A Title As Trailer Unveiled – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Tom Cruise’s new M:I movie set for 2023 now has a title: Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1.  Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded message with the news during Paramount’s CinemaCon session Thursday morning, filming from the South Africa set of Mission: Impossible 8 from atop a biplane (hinting at the pic’s next big stunt). CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage All of this preceded the drop of Part 7‘s trailer. And let us tell ya something, boy, is it chilling. It begins with Cruise’s Ethan Hunt getting a dress-down by his former ops boss Kittridge played by...
ComicBook

More Mission: Impossible Movies Coming to Paramount+

We may still have to wait a while to see the seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, but streaming the rest of the movies in the series is about to get a lot easier. The fan-favorite action franchise already has two entries available on Paramount+: Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Those two films are the two latest in the series, and they're about to be joined by some of Ethan Hunt's original adventures.
NBC News

Bad Bunny unveiled as new Marvel superhero 'El Muerto'

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage name, Bad Bunny, has been cast as the newest Marvel hero in Sony Pictures’ portfolio of the super characters — and will lead the standalone comic book film “El Muerto.”. “El Muerto” is set to hit theaters...
GamesRadar+

Marvel Studios are currently planning the next 10 years of Marvel movies

Kevin Feige has announced that Marvel has begun planning the next decade of MCU movies. During a Disney panel at CinemaCon, Feige revealed that he is going straight from the convention to a creative retreat where he and the Marvel Studios team will plot the next ten years of Marvel content. This comes as no surprise as several untitled Marvel movies have been slated for 2023 and 2024 release dates, not to mention the multiple TV shows currently in the works.
Deadline

Verve Signs Filmmaker & Former Focus Features CEO James Schamus

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE:  Verve has inked 3x Oscar-nominated filmmaker, producer and former Focus Features Features CEO James Schamus in all areas. Early in his career, Schamus formed a creative partnership with filmmaker Ang Lee, and would go on to found production company Good Machine alongside Ted Hope and David Linde, which eventually sold to Universal Studios. Following that in 2002, as the CEO of Focus Features, Schamus went on to oversee a bulk of award-winning and Oscar lauded, generation-defining classics such as Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Lost in Translation and Brokeback Mountain among many others. Schamus was...
411mania.com

CinemaCon 2022 Day 3 Recap: Walt Disney Studios, Doctor Strange & Lightyear Footage, Universal, Jurassic World Dominion

CinemaCon 2022 continued with Day 3. The Wednesday showcases for the convention featured studio presentations for both Walt Disney Studios and Universal Pictures, with some big reveals and footage screenings. Walt Disney Studios. Following the opening remarks for the Walt Disney Studios presentation, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige appeared live...
theplaylist.net

Disney Confirms First ‘Avatar’ Sequel Is Titled ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Filmmaker James Cameron took on the ambitious effort to make four sequels to his box office juggernaut “Avatar” and, even crazier, shooting multiple installments at the same time. Given the scale of the original film, mixing extensive motion capture and live-action sequences, it has taken years to complete, leading to multiple release delays.
Deadline

‘Avatar 2’ Gets A Title, With 3D Teaser Trailer Shown At CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. After months, nay years, of suspense, Disney on Wednesday unveiled the first trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, also giving the movie an official title. Now known as Avatar: The Way of Water, the 20th Century Studios sci-fi adventure releases overseas starting December 14 and heads to North America on December 16. Producer Jon Landau came in from New Zealand to make the Disney presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. CinemaCon 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage “One of the strengths of Jim Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them,”...
