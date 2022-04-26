Oscar-winning production designs of the past 25 years

Click here to read the full article. There are world famous film schools whose names are synonymous with award-winning directors, producers, actors, screenwriters and cinematographers — to mention just a few filmmaking disciplines. Martin Scorsese graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts, Francis Ford Coppola earned an MFA in film from UCLA, and USC’s School of Cinematic Arts can claim George Lucas as one its most storied alums. But film education is a fast-growing and widely expanding focus and there are schools throughout North America offering top-ranked, competitive degrees in all areas of filmmaking. Remember, Steven Spielberg went to...
Comments / 0