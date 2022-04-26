Ford Begins Producing All-Electric F150 Pickup

GM released a new teaser video of the upcoming Corvette E-Ray today, showing the hybrid supercar spinning its tires in the snow as it launches from a standstill. The short teaser video, which is embedded below, shows a Corvette E-Ray prototype spinning all four tires as it attempts to gain traction in the snow during a hard launch. As GM Authority readers will already know, the Corvette E-Ray is a forthcoming hybrid variant of the American sports car that will pair the Stingray’s naturally aspirated 6.2L LT2 V8 engine with a front axle-mounted electric motor and a series of four 1.94 kWh batteries. The main purpose of this ~600-horsepower hybrid setup will be to improve the vehicle’s performance, particularly with regard to acceleration, rather than improve its fuel economy. The E-Ray will also utilize the same widebody exterior styling as the 2023 Corvette Z06, indirectly replacing the Grand Sport model in the Corvette model lineup.

