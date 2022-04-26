ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Hillicon Valley — Five things to watch on Musk’s Twitter deal

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47i0pJ_0fL1PJdt00
© The Hill illustration, Madeline Monroe/AP photo, Matt Rourke

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is raising questions about how it will impact the company, American politics and online communication.

Meanwhile, positive COVID-19 tests from Democratic senators and Vice President Harris is further delaying a vote on President Biden’s nominee to fill a vacant Federal Trade Commission (FTC) spot.

This is Hillicon Valley, detailing all you need to know about tech and cyber news from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley. Send tips to The Hill’s Rebecca Klar, Chris Mills Rodrigo and Ines Kagubare. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.

What to watch as Musk acquires Twitter

Elon Musk and Twitter’s board on Monday agreed on a deal for the eccentric Tesla CEO to acquire the company at $54.20 per share in cash.

The marriage of the world’s richest man and one of the most influential social media platforms — of which he is an active user -— has left questions about how the company will be run, what it means for American politics and the dissemination of information in general.

Here are five things we’ll be watching as details of the company’s new makeup become public:

1. Will banned users return?

Musk has laid out a more relaxed vision for content moderation that would lean toward temporary “timeouts” over permanent bans.

Advocacy groups are concerned that this switch could reverse Twitter’s permanent bans on public figures and politicians — including former President Trump.

2. Leadership changes: While Musk and Twitter did agree on a deal for taking the company private on Monday, the purchase itself may take until the end of 2022 to wrap up while shareholders vote on the agreement and regulatory hurdles are cleared.

During that time, CEO Parag Agrawal and the independent board that approved the offer will remain in charge of Twitter.

3. How could the product change?: Major changes are likely to wait until the deal is completed.

Musk has given some hints to what those could look like beyond his commitment to “free speech.”

4. Washington’s ire: Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are using Musk’s takeover to fuel their respective battles against powerful tech companies.

Republicans are embracing Musk as an ally in their fight against “Big Tech.”

5. How will Twitter’s workers respond?: Twitter has long been known as one of the most open places to work in Silicon Valley.

Workers have been encouraged to share their thoughts and feelings on the platform for years. Many of them did just that Monday as news of the deal broke, expressing confusion and dismay.

.

COVID ABSENCES FURTHER DELAY FTC VOTE

The vote on Alvaro Bedoya’s nomination to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is expected to be further delayed due to COVID-19 linked absences in the Senate, according to a senior Senate Democratic aide.

Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Vice President Harris all tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Republicans have broadly pushed back on Bedoya’s nomination to the FTC, leaving Democrats in need of all senators and Harris present to secure his confirmation.

The Senate aide said absent to an objection by Republicans, the Senate is expected to delay the consideration of Bedoya to a later date.

The Senate Commerce Committee advanced Bedoya in a vote along party lines in March, after delays based on Sen. Ben Ray Luján’s (D-N.M.) absence while he recovered from a stroke.

As he awaits confirmation, the FTC remains split along party lines, thwarting Democrats from pushing forward with their full agenda.

EU WARNS MUSK

Thierry Breton, the European Union’s commissioner for the internal market, tweeted Tuesday that Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who just secured a deal to buy Twitter, will have to comply with the commission’s rules on moderation.

“Be it cars or social media, any company operating in Europe needs to comply with our rules — regardless of their shareholding,” Breton tweeted. “Mr Musk knows this well.”

“He is familiar with European rules on automotive, and will quickly adapt to the Digital Services Act.”

.

BITS AND PIECES

An op-ed to chew on: Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase brings free speech into sharp focus

Lighter click: happy carrot time

Notable links from around the web:

What Elon Musk’s battles with Washington might mean for Twitter (Politico / Emily Birnbaum)

How to Become a MAGA Rap Kingpin (Without Believing What You’re Saying) (Rolling Stone / Alice Hines)

Facebook Doesn’t Know What It Does With Your Data, Or Where It Goes: Leaked Document (Motherboard / Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai)

One last thing: Truth Social struggles

Shares that are tied with the company funding former President Trump’s latest social media venture, Truth Social, took a dive on Monday after social media platform Twitter announced its deal with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

CNBC reported that Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s shares fell to nearly 13 percent on Monday, bringing the company’s year-to-date losses to more than 30 percent.

Truth Social, which officially launched in February, was created by Trump after he was permanently banned from multiple social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram for actions involving the Jan.6 insurrection at the Capitol, CNBC noted.

.

That’s it for today, thanks for reading. Check out The Hill’s Technology and Cybersecurity pages for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Thierry Breton
Person
Elon Musk
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Democratic#Federal Trade Commission#Tesla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Five ways Twitter could change under Elon Musk

Elon Musk is already the head of the world’s most valuable car maker, the boss of a private space firm wanting to colonise Mars, the founder and head of a pioneering brain-computer interface company that hopes to make people superhuman, and the CEO of a tunnel-digging startup that plans to one day eliminate traffic. So why does he want to take over Twitter?The world’s richest person has given several hints about his intentions for the social media giant in recent months. Here’s five ways it might change:1. Make Twitter’s algorithm open sourceMusk is a champion of the open source movement,...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk sends cryptic 'moving on' tweet

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk again has the world atwitter. The Tesla CEO, whose every word is being watched closely after he offered to buy Twitter, sent a short and cryptic tweet out early Sunday morning, which he answered hours later. "Moving on ...," he said. Musk later said his...
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

549K+
Followers
66K+
Post
415M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy