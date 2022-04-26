ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares continue to slump as fears about the economy and earnings grip Wall Street

By David Gura
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
The sell-off continues in Wall Street.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by more than 800 points, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq slumped almost 4 percent lower, sinking further into bear territory.

All three indexes are on track to end the month with sizeable losses, with the Nasdaq set to end April down more than 10%.

There is plenty of cause for alarm on Wall Street at a time when investors were already worried about sharply higher interest rates as the Federal Reserve fights inflation.

Shares also tumbled late last week after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled policy makers could raise rates by half a percentage point at the central bank's next meeting in early May, or double the rate hike it delivered in March.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also led to concerns about food and energy supplies, further ratcheting up inflation fears.

And now, lockdowns in China amid a spike in COVID cases are raising concerns about global supply chains, while some of the world's largest companies have reported disappointing earnings.

After the closing bell on Tuesday, Alphabet announced its profits were lower than Wall Street expected, thanks in part to higher costs, and Microsoft reported revenue that was slightly higher than anticipated.

More than 150 publicly traded companies are reporting earnings results this week for the first few months of the year, including some of the biggest names in tech.

Meta, Facebook's parent company, will report earnings on Wednesday, while Apple and Amazon are set to report on Thursday.

Ruben Gonzalez
1d ago

1 Sold us OUT,Biden Democrats sold US OUT to China &Russia. Biden owes them big-time. Biden sold OUT America&Americans workers/jobs TO China& Russia. Flooding the US with illegal immigrants to disrupt the American way of life.(China puts coal plants at full capacity )(While American Suffer with Biden’s Climate ChangePolicies.) Markets suspect that India and China may boost coal imports from Russia, offsetting some of the impact of a formalised EU ban on Russian coal imports," Vivek Dhar from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note Biden wants War at Ukraine with Russia to Cover UP his Wrongdoings,Firing Americans citizens from their jobs because they refuse Biden vaccine.Biden also stopping the wall.Biden stopping oil pipeline. Gasoline prices affected hundreds& thousands of working class Poor people &oil prices,Food prices going up&Biden approving illegal immigration breaking the immigration law. All Biden’s Fault No Excuses,The U.S. needs to Sanction Russia&China because Ch

truanadashadapresure
2d ago

congratulations Democrat voters. this is exactly what you voted for. Joe Biden Kamala Harris at their finest. your 401k is turning into a 201 k. congratulations. Donald Trump said this was going to happen in debate number one and debate number two. is the New York Times keeping track of how many times Donald Trump was right? if not why not? are they going to run a full page out of how many times he was right?

