MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Prosecutors are reviewing the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by Michigan State Police in Muskegon County. The investigation report by police was turned over to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office last week. Two Michigan State Police troopers shot and killed a man April 4 after he drew a gun on them following a report of a home invasion, police previously said.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO