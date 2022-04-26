Secretary of State pushes Congress for funding to ensure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fails

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress on Capitol Hill to fully fund the State Department in the upcoming budget so they can ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fails.

Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that the “U.S. led global response to Russia’s invasion underscored the power and purpose of American diplomacy.” He said that the proposed budget was need to continue to rally NATO partners to keep Ukraine from falling into Russia’s hands.

“The budget request before you predated this crisis, but fully funding it is critical, in my judgment, to ensuring that Russia’s war in Ukraine is a strategic failure for the Kremlin and serves as a powerful lesson to those who might consider following its path,” Blinken said.

The Secretary of State also said that the agency plans on returning diplomats to Ukraine this week, but was not willing to divulge details.

