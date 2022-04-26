ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Secretary of State pushes Congress for funding to ensure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fails

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12BYkm_0fL1O9R900

WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Congress on Capitol Hill to fully fund the State Department in the upcoming budget so they can ensure that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fails.

Blinken told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday that the “U.S. led global response to Russia’s invasion underscored the power and purpose of American diplomacy.” He said that the proposed budget was need to continue to rally NATO partners to keep Ukraine from falling into Russia’s hands.

“The budget request before you predated this crisis, but fully funding it is critical, in my judgment, to ensuring that Russia’s war in Ukraine is a strategic failure for the Kremlin and serves as a powerful lesson to those who might consider following its path,” Blinken said.

The Secretary of State also said that the agency plans on returning diplomats to Ukraine this week, but was not willing to divulge details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

United Nations chief calls on Russia to cease fire in Ukraine

MOSCOW (WTVO) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Russia to cease fire in Ukraine. Guterres visited Moscow and had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He is scheduled to travel to Kyiv later this week. “I know that we are today facing a complex situation in Ukraine, (we have) different interpretations […]
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Hill#The State Department#American#Nato#Kremlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy