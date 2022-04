GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The first of at least three wet systems will settle in today and deliver a chance of mixed showers through the morning with rain for the rest of the day. Highs will be in the low 50's and NW winds will pick up to a gusty 10-20 mph. Showers will taper off through the evening and we will get some partial clearing overnight. Lows will be in the upper 20's to low 30's. Winds turn SE at 5-10 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO