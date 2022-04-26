ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

Red Cross schedules blood drives

 2 days ago
American Red Cross blood drives are scheduled at Fort Riley and in Manhattan and Junction City in May. The first one will be at Fort Riley May 16th and 17th. On...

KSNT News

Controlled burn gets ‘out of control,’ leads to wildfire

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Crews are battling a wildfire on Tuesday night in Riley County which is estimated to have burned 180 acres so far. The wildfire is burning near Bjorling Road in northern Riley County. As of 8:30 p.m., the Riley County Fire District #1 reported they are conducting backburns to reduce available fuels […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

City of Shawnee bans co-living rentals

More victims come forward after teen secretly records them in Blue Springs restrooms. Court records reveal disturbing new details in an investigation into a 17-year-old who is accused of secretly videotaping women as they used the restroom at a convenience store in Blue Springs. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The...
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KAKE TV

Tuesday marks 31 years since devastating F-5 'Andover Tornado'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Today marks 31 years since of one of Kansas' most devastating tornadoes. Known as the Andover Tornado, the F-5 caused damage across Harper, Sedgwick and Butler Counties on April 26, 1991. That twister claimed 17 lives -- most of them taken from the Golden Spur mobile home park.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Kansas child in ‘coma’ after tree limb hits her

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KSNT) — A second-grader is in critical condition after part of a tree fell on her in a northeast Kansas town. Quinlynn Jones was playing outside on Saturday in St. Marys when a falling tree limb hit her, according to a Facebook post from a family member. Jones suffered fractures to both […]
SAINT MARYS, KS
WIBW

Zonkey born at Kansas State University veterinary center

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rare donkey-zebra hybrid -- yes, a zonkey -- was born recently at the Kansas State Veterinary Health Center. A donkey named Jayla, purchased by Deanna Kohley with T&D Donkey Rescue Inc., was found to be pregnant - with what, nobody was sure. When it was...
WICHITA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: 2 juveniles responsible for Kan. college water cooler tampering

LINDSBORG —Law enforcement authorities have determined that two juvenile boys, not college students or staff, are involved in an incident in which a foreign substance, identified as line paint, was placed in a water cooler the Bethany College baseball team provided to Kansas Wesleyan University during their doubleheader on Sunday, according to a media release from Lindsborg Police.
LINDSBORG, KS
Little Apple Post

VA Outpatient Clinic gets a helpful donation

Junction City VA Outpatient Clinic has received a donation of an Essential Needs Pantry from Brian Fuemmeler and his family. Fuemmeler is a member of the Steering Committee for the Manhattan Military Relations Council in Manhattan. He is employed by McCownGordon Construction as a Market Leader in Manhattan, and is a veteran himself, serving as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Amtrak restoring full service to Southwest Chief across Kansas

TOPEKA— Amtrak is now accepting full service reservations for the Southwest Chief for May 23rd and beyond indicating the Chicago to Los Angeles train is going back to its full time schedule. The “Chief” is one of four Amtrak long-distance trains currently operating five days per week that will...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

New public fishing lake set to open in Kansas

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new fishing spot will be open soon according to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks near the city of Emporia. This new public fishing spot will be at King Lake, located on the northern edge of Emporia State University and Interstate 35. It is the result of an ongoing […]
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

7-year-old Kansas girl critically injured by falling tree branch

ST. MARYS, Kan. (KAKE) - A 7-year-old girl from northeast Kansas suffered critical injuries last weekend when a falling tree branch hit her in the head, according to an online fundraiser. Quinlynn Jones is a second-grader at St. Marys Grade School. A GoFundMe says the 7-year-old was playing outside on...
KANSAS STATE
Little Apple Post

Milken Family Foundation Award is presented in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Milken Family Foundation awarded $25,000 to an educator from Oliver Brown Elementary School in Manhattan on Tuesday. Megan Morgan, Library Media Specialist was awarded one of sixty 2021 Milken Educator Awards. Morgan had previously taught at the Ogden Elementary School. Morgan has taken leadership roles...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Rec announces new recreation manager

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kendra Fesler began her role as the Recreation Manager with Hutch Rec on April 4. Fesler comes to Hutch Rec with more than a decade of experience of working with children in a school or camp setting and has supervised several youth programs. At Hutch Rec, Fesler will be responsible for assuring quality recreational programs, including summer camps, enrichment activities, trips, and special events.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Geary County is part of the Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Trail

There is a new sign on I-70 eastbound as you enter Geary County that indicates the county is in the Freedom's Frontier National Heritage Area. According to County Commissioner Trish Giordano the sign is the result of many emails and telephone calls stretching out over a year. While the county has been in the Heritage Area for some time, current CVB Advisory Committee Chair Rick Dykstra had pointed out the lack of a sign to Giordano while she was running for a seat on the governing body.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

