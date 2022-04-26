Red Cross schedules blood drives

Junction City VA Outpatient Clinic has received a donation of an Essential Needs Pantry from Brian Fuemmeler and his family. Fuemmeler is a member of the Steering Committee for the Manhattan Military Relations Council in Manhattan. He is employed by McCownGordon Construction as a Market Leader in Manhattan, and is a veteran himself, serving as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO