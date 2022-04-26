Fallen oak blocks road near Glenwood Avenue

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Driver loses control, hits pedestrian on sidewalk in Durham. A pedestrian was struck by the driver of a sedan on S. Alston Ave. in Durham....
All lanes of Wake Forest Road near Duke Raleigh Hospital will be closed for hours after a fatal wreck on Wednesday evening. Reporter: Eric Miller.
Two separate crashes shut down all lanes of Wake Forest Road, leaving 1 person dead. All lanes of Wake Forest Road near Duke Raleigh Hospital...
Raleigh, N.C. — All lanes of Wake Forest Road near Duke Raleigh Hospital will be closed for hours after two separate accidents within only a few hundred feet of each other. Debris is scattered down Wake Forest Road by St. Alban's Drive, where a fatal crash was blocking the intersection. One person was killed, and two were injured.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of two men found dead last month in a North Carolina cemetery, including a 17-year-old in Charlotte, investigators announced Monday. Northwest Police asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation for assistance on March...
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Friday night. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. at the BP gas station at 3834 Cheek Road, just east of Durham in Durham County. “(The suspect) approached the...
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The westbound lanes of Interstate 40 in Iredell County were shut down Monday night after a crash, according to drivenc.gov. [ALSO READ: Troopers: Driver dies in single-car crash in Iredell County; speed and alcohol to blame]. The crash happened near North Carolina Highway 115 close...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A 53-year-old woman was killed late Wednesday in a traffic collision on Wake Forest Road just north of the Interstate-440 interchange, Raleigh police said. Around 8:30 p.m., Nicole Rumpf, 53, was driving a 2000 Ford Focus and attempting to make a left turn onto Wake...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford College student has drowned in Montgomery County. At 3:56 p.m., a 911 caller reported that someone had jumped into the lake at Tuckertown Reservoir, off Tuckertown Dam Road, and did not return to the surface, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at a point where […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was shot in Greensboro Tuesday morning. According to police, just before 10:30 a.m. police were called to the 300 block of Avalon Road about a shooting. Officers found a victim at the scene who had been shot and the victim was taken to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing. […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Construction has begun on a new bus station in Raleigh. The new Union bus station is in the Warehouse District. And the station will have more than just buses. It will include mixed-use space with plans for shops, apartments, and 200 hotel rooms. The new station is...
Durham, N.C. — Newly-released 911 calls give new insight into the terrifying moments a man was shot in a road rage altercation on Highway 15/501 in Durham. Several people called 911 after this road rage shooting from the afternoon of April 21. WRAL acquired access to the recordings Wednesday morning through a public records request.
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A North Carolina man was killed in a crash this past weekend in Nelson County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Sunday on Route 29, north of the intersection with Wilson Hill Road. Police say a 2009 Toyota...
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The driver of a log truck that shut down Highway 11 northbound in Lenoir County has been charged. The crash happened around 4:00 p.m. Monday at the Highway 11 and Felix Harvey Parkway interchange. Trooper Gary Ipock said the loaded log truck was coming off...
Raleigh, N.C. — Leesville Road High School was placed on a code red lockdown Tuesday after someone called in a bomb threat. A spokesperson from Wake County Public Schools said the lockdown was enacted as a precautionary measure before 11:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted shortly before noon. Principal...
Man dodges gunfire, shields dogs, while driving down 15-501 in Durham. Gunfire on 15-501 in Durham narrowly missed a husband and father -- who happened...
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville man is wanted for the Easter morning murder of an Ayden man. The Ayden Police Department says 29-year-old Stephon Rogers is wanted for the killing of 44-year-old Anthony Sutton. Rogers is considered armed and dangerous. Police say Rogers is about five feet, 11 inches...
