La Quinta, CA

Discussion on proposed La Quinta surf park to continue on Tuesday

By Jesus Reyes
 2 days ago
The La Quinta Planning Commission will meet for the third time to discuss whether or not to approve a surf park in La Quinta.

The meeting will be held today at 5 p.m. You can watch the meeting live here .

The decision has been pushed back twice since the commission's first meeting on March 22 . The planning commission heard 7 hours of presentations and public comment, before deciding to delay the vote until April 12. During the April 12 meeting, the vote was once again delayed due to a commissioner being absent.

The resort would include a 17-acre private wave pool for surfers located just off Madison Street between Avenues 58 and 60. The surf park experience will be open for the development's residents and hotel guests only at an anticipated cost of $10,000.

It's set to be built is about 400 acres of undeveloped space at the base of Coral Mountain.

The private resort would also include 150 hotel rooms, 600 short-term vacation rentals, and a variety of other recreational facilities.

Some would-be neighbors have voiced their concerns about lighting from high towers, traffic, and noise pollution, also its use of water in the desert, as the state battles continuing water shortages.

A report from the city claims the project would have few impacts .

City staff had presented an environmental impact report on the proposed project at the hearing addressing community concerns and recommending the project's approval.

During the previous meetings, dozens of upset residents lined up to express their opinions and concerns about the project. Supporters cited a potential boost in tourism, economic benefits, and a draw for young people to enjoy.

