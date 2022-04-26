ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta disparity study moves forward

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4asd4t_0fL1NGUm00

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) The results of the city’s new disparity study were not unexpected for some city leaders.

“The disparity study didn’t catch anyone off guard it didn’t catch anyone by surprise, the fact that we have disadvantaged businesses in Augusta is something we’ve known for some time,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

The study found nearly nine out of every ten city tax dollar is going to businesses owned by white men, and just over one in ten going to minority or women owned firms.

“When you’re talking about ten percent, ten percent being able to receive a contract from the city of Augusta that’s crazy, that’s ridiculous,” said Commissioner Alvin Mason.

For some commissioners the study results indicate a need to have a bidding preference program for the disadvantaged businesses.

“It just gives us more ammunition, to create some type of program to do something so that women so that minorities can get more contracts,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

But some do not agree.

“There’s already steps in there that make sure everybody has a chance to be at the table, I think the competitive bid process is much fairer than having a preference program,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

Commissioners have their study showing disparity in city business, but city leaders have a lot of work to do when it comes to creating any preference program in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Two people involved in Augusta armed robbery sought

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating two people believed to be involved in an armed robbery. It happened on the 1900 block of Broad Street. The two people were last seen walking north on Curry Street. Anyone with information about the individuals, please contact Inv. Sean Morrow […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Business
Augusta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

Person found shot to death on Old Savannah Road Monday morning

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Monday morning, around 7:23 a.m., Richmond County Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road in reference to a deceased person. Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim that had been shot at least one time. More Crime News: Man dies following shooting in Augusta One person dead following domestic […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

3 dead in string of local shootings in 5 days

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Eddie Brley lives right across the street from where shots rang out on Oslo Road Easter morning. “It sounded like an automatic weapon — about 14 or 15 shots,” Brley said. 21-year-old JuJuan Russel died as a result of that shooting.  A shooting 3 days before in the same neighborhood killed 24-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Three arrested for Aggravated Assault at Diamond Lakes on Easter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Three men were arrested for an aggravated assault on a juvenile and his friend at Diamond Lakes Park on Easter Sunday. Deputies responded to the scene at 6:45 pm in reference to a gunshot wound. Once they were on the scene, they met with one of the victims who said three […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Williams
WJBF

Seven people charged in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Seven people in the Augusta area have been indicted on charges related to a major methamphetamine-trafficking organization and blamed for at least one overdose death. Operation Wheat Fields dates back to early 2018 and includes allegations of trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana, along with multiple firearms charges, said […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Man dies following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The victim is identified as JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen. Investigators say he was shot at least once on the 3700 Blk. Oslo Road.  He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was […]
AUGUSTA, GA
MSNBC

Judge hints Marjorie Taylor Greene re-election challenge can proceed

A federal judge seems likely to rule that a lawsuit seeking to bar conspiracy theory-pushing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from running for re-election can go forward. The lawsuit, which Free Speech for People filed last month on behalf of Georgia voters, argues that Greene's re-election bid violates the 14th Amendment, which prohibits those who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from serving in Congress. It asks Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to determine Greene’s eligibility in accordance with Georgia law.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disparity#Ga#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Augusta daughter, father admit income tax filing fraud

AUGUSTA, GA – An Augusta man and his daughter are waiting on sentencing after they admitted to filing fraudulently inflated tax returns for their clients. 68-year-old Ezra Hatcher Sr. and 42-year-old Sherry Hatcher, of Augusta, pled guilty in U.S. District Court in advance of a trial scheduled for U.S. District Court, said David H. Estes, […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Richmond County man wanted for aggravated assault

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for aggravated assault. Authorities say the incident happened at Paul’s IGA on Greene Street on Wednesday, April 20th. According to investigators, Chandley Roney, Jr. is wanted for Aggravated Assault and is known to frequent the East Boundary […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy