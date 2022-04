Site work has begun for a 240-unit housing development on a 26-acre parcel at Route 16 and Country Road in Milton to be known as Cypress Grove. Work began on the rear part of the property, which runs adjacent to Bay Road, one of the two access points to the parcel. The development is planned to have 144 multifamily homes and 96 townhouse units in 14 apartment-style buildings with 12 to 24 units in each building, along with five acres of commercial property fronting Route 16.

MILTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO