ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Silver Lakes helicopter tours permit denied

By Jacqueline Francis
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M70r1_0fL1MYFF00

GOLDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A permit for helicopter tours in Silver Lake was denied by a planning commission Tuesday.

Intrepid Helicopters was denied a special use permit by the Golden Township Planning Commission.

The move came after a group of residents started trying to stop helicopter tours from taking flight in Silver Lake.

“The noise is crazy,” David Dickman said.

Complaints began circulating last summer when Intrepid Helicopters began offering sightseeing tours over the Silver Lake Sand Dunes.

Editors note: Video of helicopter rides shown in the video below were not taken over Silver Lake but were instead shot at a different location.

“It was disruptive to the point where you couldn’t even have a conversation when you’re sitting on your front porch and that was about every 15 minutes,” seasonal resident Beth Legate said.

The Ohio-based helicopter company received temporary approval from Golden Township to operate during two weekends last summer, taking off and landing in town.

Dickman, who lives next door to the takeoff and landing zone, said it quickly became a nuisance.

“They take off that way and they circle back this way so it’s twice every 15 minutes. It’s crazy,” he said.

The company had proposed flights for 17 days this summer over five of the busiest weekends, including the Fourth of July and AppleFest.

Some residents responded by making noise of their own, calling on the township’s planning commission to reject the proposal.

“Our family has had property up here for a little over 100 years and we never stood in the way of any sort of progress or development around the lake,” Legate said. “We know that supports the local economy, but at this point the helicopters don’t really help us at all around here.”

The company’s owner, Spencer Norris, told News 8 over the phone that he was surprised by the pushback.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SWbtn_0fL1MYFF00
    Intrepid Helicopters has proposed flights for 17 days over five of the busiest weekends, including the Fourth of July and AppleFest. (Courtesy Intrepid Helicopters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24iuoV_0fL1MYFF00
    Intrepid Helicopters has proposed flights for 17 days over five of the busiest weekends, including the Fourth of July and AppleFest. (Courtesy Intrepid Helicopters)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1leqgk_0fL1MYFF00
    Intrepid Helicopters has proposed flights for 17 days over five of the busiest weekends, including the Fourth of July and AppleFest. (Courtesy Intrepid Helicopters)

“We’ve been in business 16 years and we’ve never experienced this before,” Norris said. “I understand the concern for noise but it is still a widely accepted tourism activity.”

Norris said they will find an alternative landing zone outside of the township and the tours will continue as scheduled.

Even so, Legate said it’s important for the township to take a stand.

“That means they’ll have to go to an airport farther away and perhaps have less business and maybe it won’t be worthwhile,” she said. “But we’re doing our thing to make sure (take off and landing) stops here locally.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Lake#Economy#Intrepid Helicopters#Applefest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
WILX-TV

VIDEO: Moose take over Upper Peninsula roadway

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - If you ever needed proof that things are a little different in the Upper Peninsula, this is it. A woman was driving in Baraga County when she came across a group of five moose running down the middle of the road. Video captured one of them stop and stare her down before taking off again.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy