Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-29 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Expect difficult travel conditions along the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and western Kansas late this evening into Saturday. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Northwest winds at 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Entire Tri-State area. * WHEN...This evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes major routes such as Interstate 70, Highway 385, Highway 83, and Highway 283. Reductions in visibility associated with blowing dust possible. Wind of this magnitude may also down trees, power lines, and damage property. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some uncertainty persists with regard to the timing and magnitude of the strongest winds. At this time, the strongest winds are anticipated to occur late this evening through noon on Saturday.

CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS ・ 2 HOURS AGO