Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin has said the team’s Europa League final victory over Manchester United last season was “revenge” against Sir Alex Ferguson, following comments dating back to Arsenal’s 8-2 defeat at Old Trafford in 2011. Coquelin, who will face Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals this week with Villarreal, made his Arsenal debut as part of an under-strength Gunners side in the infamous Premier League thrashing to Ferguson’s United. Ferguson would later write in his autobiography that Coquelin “was completely out of his depth” in the defeat, adding: “I had hardly heard of him and he barely played again.”...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO