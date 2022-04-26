DEBRIEF: Sturgeon spawning underway

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,524 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday. It’s the sixth time in eight days the count was over 1,000. Yesterday we reported numbers gradually declined since the surge of new cases on April 20, but Wednesday’s was the highest tally since then. The total was still a little lower than April 20, though, which nudged the 7-day average down from 1,168 to 1,159 cases per day since last week Wednesday is out of the equation.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO