Door County, WI

DEBRIEF: Sturgeon spawning underway

WBAY Green Bay
 2 days ago

After weeks of waiting, the...

www.wbay.com

Daily Mail

Middle aged Wisconsin couple are electrocuted to death while trying to follow dangerous TikTok trend that uses high voltage to burn designs on wood

A TikTok trend where people use a high voltage to make a lightening-like design on wood, has claimed the lives of two people in Wisconsin. Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, , who have been described as a couple in local reporting, were killed while practicing fractal wood burning in the garage of their home in Rozellville, Marathon County, on April 6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Door County, WI
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
Door County, WI
Door County, WI
Pets & Animals
WausauPilot

Wausau Police and Fire Commission continues silence in girl’s death

Details remain murky about a Wausau Police and Fire Commission inquiry into the investigation of a 7-year-old girl’s death. At the group’s regular monthly meeting on Monday, Wausau Police Deputy Chief Matthew Barnes provided a very brief “update” on the investigation. “The investigation is on schedule to be completed within the time-frame that was initially provided,” Barnes told the members of the commission.
WAUSAU, WI
#Drug Abuse#Domestic Violence#Sturgeon
WBAY Green Bay

RAW VIDEO: Semi tips on Appleton overpass

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi tipped over on an overpass in Appleton. Northbound N. Richmond Street, also known as Highway 47, was closed at I-41 for almost six hours, forcing drivers to find alternate routes.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Case numbers are up but deaths fall to 1 per day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 1,524 new cases of the COVID-19 virus Wednesday. It’s the sixth time in eight days the count was over 1,000. Yesterday we reported numbers gradually declined since the surge of new cases on April 20, but Wednesday’s was the highest tally since then. The total was still a little lower than April 20, though, which nudged the 7-day average down from 1,168 to 1,159 cases per day since last week Wednesday is out of the equation.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: SMALL TOWNS: Marinette miler

Jury in Door County murder trial finishes first day of deliberations. The jury deliberated for about four-and-a-half hours after closing arguments. Dodge County and local first responders simulate a train derailment and chemical spill. ASPIRO vans damaged in catalytic converter thefts.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls neighbors react to suspect in custody

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The death of 10-year-old Lily Peters has shaken the Chippewa Falls community. Even with the arrest and Wednesday’s charges, many people continue to search for answers. The 400th block of North Grove St. in Chippewa Falls has been filled with activity this week. Lily’s...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Resources for domestic violence victims

After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning. Irwin is using her rise to fame to inspire local high school students to dream big and go for it. Testimony continues in a 1975 murder case in Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Closing arguments in 1975 murder trial

Jury in Door County murder trial finishes first day of deliberations. The jury deliberated for about four-and-a-half hours after closing arguments. Dodge County and local first responders simulate a train derailment and chemical spill. ASPIRO vans damaged in catalytic converter thefts.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Richard Pierce trial dives into dog search

A juvenile suspect was arrested Tuesday by the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Sgt. Sean Hamill, who was on motorcycle patrol, suffered minor injuries. After weeks of waiting, the sturgeon are finally spawning.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

