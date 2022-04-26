I-5 chain reaction crash in Woodland: 2 trucks, 3 cars

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A chain reaction crash with 5 vehicles sent 2 semi-trucks down an I-5 embankment near Woodland, causing back-ups and delays that stretched from Tuesday afternoon well into the night.

The crash, caused by one vehicle going too fast for the conditions, happened around 1:30 p.m. at milepost 23 on southbound I-5, the Washington State Patrol said.

Investigators said the 63-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going too fast when she lost control in the left lane and spun into the center lane, where she was hit by a truck.

That truck then hit another semi truck in the right lane. Both trucks left the road off the right shoulder, through the guardrail and down the embankment.

The cab of the first truck caught fire and it came to rest partially in the Columbia River, while the second truck ended up on its side in the river. Crews put out the fire and authorities said both trucks were also leaked fuel.

The 4th vehicle, a Buick, was rear-ended in the left lane by the 5th vehicle, a Mustang, when the Buick slowed down because of the unfolding crash across the southbound lanes.

An I-5 southbound lane is blocked after two semi trucks went down an embankment, according to Washington State police. April 26, 2022 (courtesy Washington State Police).

Around 6:20 p.m. Washington State Patrol said one of the semis was recovered and taken away. But the other semi remained on its side in water and officials estimate it would take most of Tuesday night to recover it. Delays are expected through the evening and the right lane near milepost 23 stayed closed for the recovery.

The 51-year-old driver of the first semi-truck was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not revealed. The driver is from Mount Baldy, California.

The other truck driver, a 38-year-old from British Columbia, was not hurt.

The drivers of the Jetta and the Mustang are from Castle Rock. The Buick driver is from Salinas, California.

The Jetta driver was ticketed for driving too fast for the conditions.

