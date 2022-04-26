ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Options Action: Meta earnings on tap

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimize Advisor Mike Khouw looks ahead to...

www.cnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Meta stock soars despite mixed earnings result

Facebook parent Meta's stock is soaring after the company reported first-quarter profits and daily user counts that beat Wall Street's expectations. Shares were up sharply in after-hours trading, going up as much as 15% above their closing price. That's despite the company's slowest revenue growth since going public a decade...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Finerman
Person
Guy Adami
CBS News

U.S. stocks take sharp plunge ahead of major tech earnings

Stocks fell in Tuesday afternoon trading as markets remain turbulent amid a busy week of earnings from some of the nation's biggest companies, including Microsoft and Apple. The S&P 500 closed down 2.8%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809 points, or 2.4%, to 33,240 and the Nasdaq plunged nearly 4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 11% so far in April and is on track for its worst calendar month since the financial crisis in 2008. It is also now down about 21% from its record set in November.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Optimize#Cnbc
Benzinga

West Pharmaceutical Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

West Pharmaceutical Servs WST reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. West Pharmaceutical Servs beat estimated earnings by 8.49%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $2.12. Revenue was up $49.30 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Entasis Therapeutics Hldg: Q1 Earnings Insights

Entasis Therapeutics Hldg ETTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg missed estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was down $0.00 from the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Apple says supply chain issues will continue

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster weighs in after listening to Apple's earnings call. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Bonawyn Eison, Dan Nathan and Tim Seymour.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

NexPoint Real Estate: Q1 Earnings Insights

NexPoint Real Estate NREF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NexPoint Real Estate beat estimated earnings by 5.13%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $1.17. Revenue was up $17.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

FirstService: Q1 Earnings Insights

FirstService FSV reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FirstService beat estimated earnings by 2.82%, reporting an EPS of $0.73 versus an estimate of $0.71. Revenue was up $123.51 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Blackstone Mortgage Trust's Earnings

Blackstone Mortgage Trust BXMT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-04-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63. Blackstone Mortgage Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNET

Google Misses Earnings Expectations Amid Light Revenue

Google parent Alphabet posted first-quarter earnings that missed analyst expectations as the search giant's revenue came in softer than anticipated. For the quarter ended March 31, Alphabet reported $68 billion in sales, slightly below the $68.1 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance. Earnings per share totaled $24.62, below the $25.94 forecast.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Preview: Iron Mountain's Earnings

Iron Mountain IRM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-04-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Iron Mountain will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37. Iron Mountain bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Intel beats but offers disappointing guidance

Intel beat on the top and bottom lines for the first quarter but forecast weak quarterly guidance. The company's quarterly PC chip business came in light, in part because of Apple's transition to its own chips. Intel shares fell 4% in extended trading on Thursday after the chipmaker issued a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy