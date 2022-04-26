ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Police searching for armed and dangerous murder suspect in Monroe

By Joey Gill
 2 days ago

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Monroe man is wanted for the murder of another man on Boyte Street and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Monroe Police, Billy Rashawn Barrino, 24, is wanted for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the death of Jaleel Takeem Nivens.

Investigators say Barrino is described as a Black male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with shoulder-length dreads.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Barrino, you’re asked to contact the Monroe Police Department at (704) 282-4700.

