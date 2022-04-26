ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

AEW Road To Philadelphia Previews Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler, More

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW rolls through Philadelphia this week for Dynamite and Rampage, and the latest Road...

411mania.com

urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Tati Receives Good News, Donna Returns + Ceaser Fires ATL Crew

On the recent episode of “Black Ink Crew,” Teddy and Ceaser head to Milwaukee to open the new shop. They bring Puma, Spyder, and Van along. While Ceaser is happy to see it all come together, he receives some bad news from Atlanta. It turns out his Atlanta employees went to a tattoo convention he was boycotting behind his back. Feeling betrayed, he makes the decision to fire all of them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
411mania.com

MVP Slams Fans Who Compare Omos to The Great Khali, Calls Khali ‘Awful’

In a post on Twitter, MVP called out fans who compared his new client Omos to the Great Khali, calling the WWE Hall of Famer ‘awful.’. He wrote: “If you compare the not so “Great” Khali to the Colossus @TheGiantOmos you’re an idiot of the highest order. I’ve been in the ring with both of them. I’m an expert in this craft. Khali was AWFUL. Omos has HUGE potential. Watch how I move…”
WWE
411mania.com

New TNT Champion Crowned On AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW TNT Champion following this week’s episode of Dynamite. Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to recapture the championship in the main event of tonight’s show. You can see some clips from the match below. The win marks Sky’s second run with the title, ending...
WWE
411mania.com

Adam Scherr On The Hype Surrounding Control Your Narrative

Former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr better known to WWE fans as Braun Strowman was recently interviewed by Mike Jones of DC101 during which he talked about his partnership with FameDays, the celebrity virtual messaging service and more. On his the Control Your Narrative brand growing: “Every day it grows and...
WWE
411mania.com

Bayley, Chelsea Green and Others Comment On The IInspiration Taking Hiatus From Wrestling

It was reported yesterday that the IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) announced they would be stepping away from in-ring action. It’s unknown if that will be a permanent decision, but it seems that they are done for now. Several people from the wrestling world reacted to the news on Twitter, including Bayley, Chelsea Green and more.
WWE
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Punishment For Denny Hamlin’s Tweet

Late Monday night, NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin apologized for an insensitive tweet that he posted on his Twitter account. The popular driver published a video from ‘Family Guy’ that showed an Asian driver cutting off cars without signaling. In the clip, he had Kyle Larson’s name superimposed over the driver as a way to make fun of him.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Releases Statement On Kirk Herbstreit Situation

Kirk Herbstreit announced on Monday that he will not attend this year’s NFL Draft because doctors discovered a blood clot in his system. After Herbstreit shared the news on Twitter, ESPN posted a statement supporting the College GameDay anchor. “While we will miss Kirk at the NFL Draft, we...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Decision On Former Iowa Star T.J. Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced their decision to exercise the fifth-year option for tight end T.J. Hockenson. This move locks him in with a fully-guaranteed $9.39 million salary for the 2023 season. The Lions confirmed their decision after multiple reports on Tuesday evening. The Lions selected Hockenson with the...
DETROIT, MI
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
WWE
411mania.com

Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

We now know what will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that an in-ring promo by Violent By Design will open up tonight’s show, which airs tonight on AXS TV at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. 411 will have live coverage of Impact starting at 7:30...
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW on Roku, NJPW on AXS

NJPW airs its weekly programming on Roku and AXS TV tonight, and the lineup for both is available. Tonight’s NJPW stream on Roku will feature the following matches from 2021 Wrestle Grand Slam, as noted in the below video:. * I Quit Match: Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens. *...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

AEW Production Truck Gets In Car Accident Before Dynamite

The AEW production truck ended up in a car accident before this week’s Dynamite. As you can see from pics below, a Honda got stuck underneath the truck outside of the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia; AEW timekeeper Brooklynn Ramsey shared a pic with the caption:. “The driver is ok,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
411mania.com

Top 7 Sports Media Personalities WWE Should Hire

Nick Khan did a great number of things before becoming President of WWE. One role he held was co-head of television at the Creative Artists Agency. While with CAA, Khan represented a number of people involved in sports media. Khan got folks like Mike Greenberg, Skip Bayless & countless others big contracts from networks. We’ve already seen his ties with people in that profession result in sports media personalities appearing on WWE television.
NFL
411mania.com

ZERO1 Teaming With NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH For Shinjiro Otani Benefit Show

ZERO1 has announced that they will be partnering with NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH to hold a benefit show for Shinjiro Otani. As previously reported, Otani suffered a serious cervical injury during a recent ZERO1 show and the last word was that he couldn’t move. He had successful surgery on the spinal cord, but it’s unknown if his condition has improved.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Live Results 4.28.22: Gunther, Butch Appear At UK Show

WWE held a live event in Newcastle, England on Thursday with appearances from Gunther and Butch, plus more. You can see results from the show below, per Wrestling Inc. As noted, the top rope broke in the main event of the show. * Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Sheamus. * Aliyah defeated...
WWE
411mania.com

Preview For Tonight’s Intimidation Games Episode of MLW: Fusion

Tonight’s episode of MLW: Fusion features matches from their Elimination Games show from WrestleMania weekend, and the preview is now online. You can check out the preview below for the show, which airs on YouTube at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT:. Major League Wrestling presents the 2022 Intimidation Games...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Says Wrestling Botches Are More Annoying Than Losing NFL Draft Picks

In an interview with Josh Martinez of Z100 (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about which he found more frustrating: losing an NFL draft pick or a botch in wrestling. Khan is also the owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. He said: “I think when there’s an avoidable...
NFL
411mania.com

AEW Dynamite Reportedly Rewritten Heavily Due to Hangman Page’s COVID Diagnosis

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite was reportedly rewritten pretty extensively due to Hangman Page being pulled due to his COVID diagnosis. As reported earlier, Page announced that he had to withdraw from the show after he tested positive for COVID-19. Dave Meltzer noted on social media tonight that the show was “heavily rewritten” due to the development.
WWE

