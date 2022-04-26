ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stop me if you've heard this one: 24 comics compete for the title of Best Comedian in Idaho

Cover picture for the articleHow do famous comedians become famous? The short answer … they bomb, a lot. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities to fail have been hard to...

KIDO Talk Radio

New TNT “Girls Gone Wild” Documentary Is A Bad Look For Idaho

It's a rare occasion when Idaho finds itself in the National media spotlight. When we do get a shoutout, it's usually because a late-night talk show host makes fun of us. Soon, we'll be spotlighted for the Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell case. This most recent Idaho mention comes from the TNT Documentary Series, "Rich and Shameless." The first episode is called "Girls Gone Wild Exposed" and is about the rise and fall of Joe Francis.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Which Popular True Crime Show Just Finished Filming in Idaho?

Television trends seem to always come and go. We’ve gone through the game show phase, talk shows, and even now we’re still dealing with reality shows. One genre that seems to stand head and shoulders above the rest is “true-crime” documentaries. There seems to be no shortage of them with what seems to be a new series or show being premiered almost weekly on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and all of the other popular streaming services that we’ve come to know and love.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

A Grizzly Bear in Idaho is Killing Livestock and Fish and Game Can’t Trap Him

Livestock in Northern Idaho is being ravaged by a big grizzly bear in the area. According to North Idaho News Facebook post based off of Idaho Fish and Game information, "Idaho Fish and Game officers suspect a grizzly bear attacked and killed a llama and a sheep on private land in the Panhandle Region on the evening of April 5 Idaho Fish... on private land near the town of Naples in Boundary County... If a grizzly bear is captured, Fish and Game will work with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service staff to collect biological data including DNA, measurements, sex and age. If the bear is relocated, a GPS collar will be placed on it for future tracking of its movements and behaviors."
BOUNDARY COUNTY, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

There’s a Big Bad Bear on the Loose in Idaho

A grizzly with an attitude and a taste for flesh. The animal is munching on livestock in the northern panhandle. Idaho Fish and Game plans to trap the beast, attach a collar and then relocate the predator. Numerous panhandle publications are detailing the story. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

Huge Hollywood Movie Set In Montana Makes Big Reference

You have to respect a movie that is set in Montana and has a nice, subtle reference to the Big Sky state. If you didn't catch it, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was released this past weekend in theaters to a worldwide total of $140 million in three days. The weird part about the first and second Sonic The Hedgehog movies is that they are set in the fictional town of Green Hills, Montana.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

New Western Filmed in Montana Set To Release This Summer

If there is one thing that Montanans will always love watching, it's a great Western film, especially when the movie is filmed and set in Montana. Deadline announced that a new Western film, Murder At Yellowstone City, has not only been picked up by a North American distributor but announced a release date for the film as well. Murder at Yellowstone City was filmed entirely at the backlot outside of Livingston, Montana, and has a stacked cast.
LIVINGSTON, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Popular Food Chain Closes its Doors on Idaho For Good

Last week a story was written about restaurants that no longer are in Twin Falls, and ironically on the same weekend, the last of a popular restaurant chain closed in Idaho. Many restaurants have come and gone during the pandemic, with some struggling even before the pandemic began. A popular chain that used to be on every other commercial and use to be on many corners and in many shopping centers has left the state, and potentially for good.
Whiskey Riff

12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record

It’s always good to see young people getting into the great outdoors. Seeing a young person having an amazing experience that they will remember forever makes it even better. And then… hooking state record monsters makes it EVEN BETTER. White Sturgeon are always amazing to see caught. Whether is a 350-pound from a kayak, a guide with a 10.5-footer, or a retired NHL player catching a beauty, these prehistoric-looking dinosaur fish are just incredible to witness. A fish that can […] The post 12-Year Old Reels In Monster Sturgeon All By Himself, Ties Idaho State Record first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

See Inside A Historic and Naughty Idaho Brothel for Sale

At first, living in a former house of ill repute might not sound all that appealing. But when you see what was done with this property's sister? You can see the potential!. The property we're talking about is located at 611 Cedar St, the heart of the former Red Light District in Wallace. Until the late 1980s, it was one of the many brothels in the small mining town. According to Heather Branstetter's website outlining the history of brothels in Wallace, it had gone by the names "the Western," "the Jade" and finally the "Luxette," which it operated as until it closed.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Got It’s Name Because Of A LIE

Idaho. The Gem State. The Potato State. We go by a few names here in Idaho, but "Idaho" is our official moniker. But why?. We're about to weave you a tale of lies and controversy which lead to our great state getting the name we all know her by today.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

How In The Hell Did An Idaho Man Set A World Record With THIS

It's a great way to get famous really fast. But that didn't stop Idahoan David Rush from setting a new record in the Guinness Book of World Records!. A little back story. Mr. Rush has broken more than 200 records, and it's not just a coincidence. He's trying to bring more attention to supporting STEM education, and he's definitely got some eyeballs on him.
IDAHO STATE

