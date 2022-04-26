ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Online payment for Ascension Utilities now available

By WAFB staff
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Utilities Department has announced that all ACUD #1 water customers can now pay their bills online or...

