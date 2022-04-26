ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Freeze warning, frost advisory in effect in Ohio; How to protect your plants and pipes

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

**For tips on spring and summer gardening, watch above.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A frost advisory and a moderate freeze warning were issued for many parts of Northeast Ohio for early Wednesday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect for Ashland, Crawford, Holmes, Huron, Medina, Richland, Sandusky and Wayne counties. According to the National Weather Service, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees are expected in those areas.

A frost advisory is in effect for Erie, Lorain, Ottawa, Stark, Summit and Tuscarawas counties. Temperatures as low as 33 are expected to result in frost formation.

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, according to NWS, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Popular plants like lilacs, wisteria and clematis, for example, should be protected, as their flowers will likely wilt.

Here are some tips to protect your plants:

  • Cover outdoor plants with a frost cloth or an old bedsheet. Use a brick to anchor it down in case it’s windy.
  • Potted plants can be pulled into the garage or an enclosed porch.
  • Use topical treatments like Freezepruf for plants you can’t bring indoors.

Here are some tips to protect your pipes:

  • To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly.
  • Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
