ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Report: Anti-Semitic activity up 42 percent in New England last year

By WGME
WGME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) -- Anti-Semitic activity increased by 42 percent in New England last year. A new report from the Anti-Defamation League shows anti-Semitic incidents are at an all-time high nationwide. “Despite all our preparations, it was disturbing,” Temple Beth El Board President Cree Krull said. Last August, flyers...

wgme.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Local
Maine Society
Local
Maine Government
Augusta, ME
Society
Augusta, ME
Government
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
WGME

Maine GOP platform calls for limits on LGBTQ discussions in schools

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- The Maine Republican Party adopted a platform aiming to limit teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools at the party’s convention on Friday, mirroring efforts in Republican-controlled states in the past year. The platform, finalized just after the convention opened at the Augusta Civic...
AUGUSTA, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy