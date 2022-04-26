ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Township, PA

Falls Township places Police Chief Nelson Whitney on paid leave pending investigation

By Jo Ciavaglia, Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

In an unanticipated move, Falls Township has placed its top cop on administrative leave pending an investigation into his performance of duties.

In a brief statement issued Tuesday evening, the township confirmed Police Chief Nelson Whitney was placed on administrative leave earlier that day pending the outcome of an investigation "related to allegations made regarding performance of his duties."

Whitney was placed on a paid leave, a township spokeswoman confirmed, but that the township would not be making any further comment as the matter is personnel related. It is unknown what agency or entity will conduct the investigation into Whitney.

This news organization was not immediately successful Tuesday in reaching Whitney for comment after leaving a voice and text message. Police Association of Falls Township President Edward Elmore also did not response to an email seeking comment and Falls Supervisors Chairman Jeffry Dence did not respond to a voice message and email.

But this news organization confirmed with multiple sources that Whitney's leave followed a no-confidence vote by members of the police union.

More: Chief Nelson Whitney responds; says he has been subpoenaed by federal grand jury

For subscribers: 'No-confidence' votes aren't rare in law enforcement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qPXc0_0fL1HvST00

More about turmoil in Falls Police Dept: Two Falls police officers sue chief and union president over alleged lies and retaliation

More Falls police stories: Police: Falls officer on administrative leave after alleged DUI crash in Buckingham

In Whitney's absence, the 53-officer department will be overseen by its highest-ranking officer, Henry Ward, who assumes the role of acting police chief, the township confirmed.

Whitney, a 33-year member of the Falls police force, was appointed as police chief on Jan. 1, 2021, after serving as acting chief for four months following the retirement of long-time Chief William Wilcox.

The news of Whitney being placed on leave comes amid a recent flurry of lawsuits against the department and township. Since 2019, at least five current and former Falls Township police officers have filed suits in Bucks County Court alleging the township and its police department discriminated, harassed and retaliated against them.

Earlier this year, an outside arbitrator ordered Falls Township police department to reinstate former officer Stephanie Metterle, who was terminated in October 2020 for allegedly lying in a 2019 Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission complaint about serving on the township's Major Incident Response Team (MIRT).

In the complaint, Metterle contended her termination was retaliation for filing a sex and pregnancy discrimination complaint against Falls in response to a series of alleged unlawful actions by the township, according to court documents.

The township said Metterle was never a member of MIRT and she lied in the complaint when she claimed she was removed from the team and replaced by a male officer with less seniority, according to court filings.

The matter went to binding arbitration and in a Jan. 5 decision, an arbitrator decided that while evidence presented in two hearings in 2020 and last year showed that Metterle lied about being a MIRT member when she sought and received overtime pay in 2018, he also found the township's "mismanagement" was at fault for not "fully addressing the issues at the time."

More on Nelson Whitney : Falls' new top cop pushes training, technology

More Falls Police news: 'Each of these saves lives:' Falls police collect bulletproof vests, other supplies for Ukraine war

Whitney — then a lieutenant — investigated Metterle's overtime request and approved its payment, according to a copy of the decision obtained by this news organization.

The arbitrator found the township did not have just cause for dismissing Metterle and ordered her discharge reduced to a 30-day unpaid suspension. It also ordered the township to reinstate Metterle, an accident reconstruction expert, to her former position in the department, restore her seniority, pay her back wages and adjust her disciplinary record to reflect the arbitration decision.

The township has filed a 348-page petition seeking to overturn the arbitration decision in Bucks County Court. The township maintains the arbitrator exceeded his powers by ordering the township to "commit an illegal act" by forcing it to reinstate an officer that "knowingly lied" in a complaint and then in sworn testimony taken at the arbitration hearings, according to the petition.

"If allowed to stand, (the arbitration ruling) would damage the integrity of the Falls Township Police Department and Require the Township to employ an officer that has knowingly and intentionally violated the law," according to the petition.

The township also claims that Metterle was terminated after her second conduct unbecoming an officer violation and that dismissal is the 'only" punishment for a second offense, under the disciplinary code.

Falls Township, PA
