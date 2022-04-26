ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Video captures tense moments Dickson County woman escapes custody, steals patrol car

By Stephanie Langston
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vaO2H_0fL1Gydv00

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WKRN) — A White Bluff woman is facing nearly two dozen charges after putting up a fight with deputies, leading them on a pursuit, stealing a patrol car and crashing into another patrol vehicle in Dickson County .

Jennifer Cunningham is now behind bars facing felony charges.

You can still see remnants of the turn of events that unfolded in the early morning hours Tuesday on Water Street near Dotson Street in Charlotte, Tennessee.

VIDEO: Dickson County woman escapes custody, steals patrol car

What started as a minor traffic violation ended in felony charges for 27-year-old Cunningham. A deputy first tried to stop her for having a brake light out.

“She quickly pulled in a driveway backed up hit a mailbox and took off from the deputy at that point,” Sgt. Jennifer Caruthers explained.

A short, slow pursuit ensued until Cunningham’s car became disabled.

“The very first time they encountered her, she was resisting. They tased her, it was ineffective. They did take her into custody and then after just a few short minutes of being in the back seat of the patrol car she slipped her hands from her back to her front crawled through a partition that we have, an open window, in the patrol unit and took control of the vehicle,” said Sgt. Caruthers.

Body camera footage captured the chaotic, tense moments as Cunningham rammed the patrol cruiser into another deputy’s car leading them to tase her yet again.

“Again it was ineffective. The taser affects everybody differently. Most people, it gets that pain compliance with them and they will stop in their tracks, but some people rather it be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they could just, you know, be so amped up that it’s ineffective.“

70-year-old charged with DUI in deadly Lebanon Town Square crash

However, Sgt. Caruthers said deputies quickly gained control.

“It can be dangerous when trying to reach into a vehicle that she’s got in gear, engine revving and still able to get the vehicle in park and get her out of the vehicle safely without any of them, the only damage we had was to the vehicles.”

A night of bad decisions for the 27-year-old will lead to lifelong repercussions.

“This is something she’s going to be dealing with for a very long time,” said Caruthers.

Deputies say Cunningham also tried to bring drugs into the jail.

She is facing numerous charges including:

  • Driving under the influence — 2 nd offense
  • Felony theft
  • Vandalism of government property (x2)
  • Felony evading
  • Tampering with evidence (x2)
  • Simple possession (x2)
  • Reckless endangerment with a weapon (x2)
  • Aggravated assault
  • Leaving the scene of an accident

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking an additional charge for driving under the influence.

Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

Cunningham was arrested on similar charges last year after officers initiated a traffic stop and she sped away, almost striking a deputy before wrecking out.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Dickson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
White Bluff, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
Dickson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Highway Patrol#The Patrol#Vandalism#Sgt
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How one serial killer evaded capture for more than three decades with a quiet, farmers-market life

No one expects to meet a serial killer at a farmers’ market.Countless Midwestern customers, however, did exactly that.Shockwaves were sent through communities across several states on Tuesday when police released the name of a suspect in the rapes and murders of at least three women in the late 1980s. They identified Harry Edward Greenwell, who died in 2013 in Iowa at the age of 68, as the man they believe to be the “I-65 Killer” or “Days Inn Killer”, as the previously unknown assailant had been nicknamed when he killed three young, female motel clerks more than 30 years ago.Speaking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Drug sweep by multiple Mississippi agencies leads to 49 arrests, seizure of drug, weapons and illegal alchohol

Forty-nine people were arrested in a Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics operation in the state’s capitol city April 8-10. More than $17,500 in cash and a multitude of drugs were seized — 6.6 pounds of marijuana, 4.4 grams of crack cocaine, seven dosage units of Hydrocodone, 36 dosage units of Oxycodone, 348 dosage units of MDMA tablets, and four pounds of MDMA powder.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Magnolia State Live

Man guilty of firing assault rifle into ex’s house, later kidnapping her, new boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter at gunpoint

After a six-day federal jury trial, Keaton L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was found guilty of kidnapping, interstate stalking, and using a firearm to commit interstate stalking. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the conviction today. According to information presented in court, on November 23, 2016, Walls...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy