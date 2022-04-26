Video captures tense moments Dickson County woman escapes custody, steals patrol car

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. (WKRN) — A White Bluff woman is facing nearly two dozen charges after putting up a fight with deputies, leading them on a pursuit, stealing a patrol car and crashing into another patrol vehicle in Dickson County .

Jennifer Cunningham is now behind bars facing felony charges.

You can still see remnants of the turn of events that unfolded in the early morning hours Tuesday on Water Street near Dotson Street in Charlotte, Tennessee.

What started as a minor traffic violation ended in felony charges for 27-year-old Cunningham. A deputy first tried to stop her for having a brake light out.

“She quickly pulled in a driveway backed up hit a mailbox and took off from the deputy at that point,” Sgt. Jennifer Caruthers explained.

A short, slow pursuit ensued until Cunningham’s car became disabled.

“The very first time they encountered her, she was resisting. They tased her, it was ineffective. They did take her into custody and then after just a few short minutes of being in the back seat of the patrol car she slipped her hands from her back to her front crawled through a partition that we have, an open window, in the patrol unit and took control of the vehicle,” said Sgt. Caruthers.

Body camera footage captured the chaotic, tense moments as Cunningham rammed the patrol cruiser into another deputy’s car leading them to tase her yet again.

“Again it was ineffective. The taser affects everybody differently. Most people, it gets that pain compliance with them and they will stop in their tracks, but some people rather it be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they could just, you know, be so amped up that it’s ineffective.“

However, Sgt. Caruthers said deputies quickly gained control.

“It can be dangerous when trying to reach into a vehicle that she’s got in gear, engine revving and still able to get the vehicle in park and get her out of the vehicle safely without any of them, the only damage we had was to the vehicles.”

A night of bad decisions for the 27-year-old will lead to lifelong repercussions.

“This is something she’s going to be dealing with for a very long time,” said Caruthers.

Deputies say Cunningham also tried to bring drugs into the jail.

She is facing numerous charges including:

Driving under the influence — 2 nd offense

offense Felony theft

Vandalism of government property (x2)

Felony evading

Tampering with evidence (x2)

Simple possession (x2)

Reckless endangerment with a weapon (x2)

Aggravated assault

Leaving the scene of an accident

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking an additional charge for driving under the influence.

Cunningham was arrested on similar charges last year after officers initiated a traffic stop and she sped away, almost striking a deputy before wrecking out.

