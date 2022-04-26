Officer talks with high schoolers about daughter's fatal crash to raise awareness

While the pain of his teenage daughter’s death lingers four years later, local school resource officer Jake Johnson says he has found strength in sharing his story with the hope that it might prevent another similar tragedy.

Johnson’s daughter, Olivia Johnson, was rushing to work one day in 2018 when she crashed into a telephone pole and suffered fatal injuries. Johnson believes Olivia tried to pass a dump truck, met an unexpected road grader, and then one of the vehicles hit her car and launched it into a pole.

Johnson told this story on Tuesday to a gymnasium packed with the entire Century High School student body. The room was quiet as he spoke.

“I had to sit and plan the funeral of my daughter,” he said. “I was expecting myself to go first. She was supposed to go on and do great things.”

Johnson spoke about the irony of his family’s tragedy. He said that as a school resource officer in Shelley in 2018, he had just given a speech about the dangers of drunk and distracted driving before his daughter’s fatal crash.

He volunteered to help raise awareness then, not ever thinking that the issue to which he was raising awareness would touch his family the way it did.

“Even in the back of my head, I was just going through the presentation. We’re asked to do these kinds of presentations all the time as law enforcement and all the time we think it won’t happen to us,” he said. “I am living proof that it can and will happen to you. Part of what I want to do is help others not go through what I’ve gone through the last four years.”

While Johnson’s daughter was not under the influence, wasn’t speeding and is not believed to have had distractions other than being late to work, he said it’s important to him to share what happened to Olivia as a reminder to those who are listening that no one is immune to the dangers of the road.

“My daughter wasn’t drinking, and the other guy wasn’t drinking,” he said. “She was rushing to work, and it just took her mind off driving so much that she made a mistake, a mistake that has cost us everything. Everything.”

Johnson spoke once before at Century High School in 2019 but hasn’t been able to do it the last two years because of COVID-19 restrictions. He said it was important to him to be able to speak to more students about this.

“I volunteer to do it because it makes it more personal and I hope it will have a greater impact,” Johnson said. “My message to parents is to just watch your kids, talk to your kids about the dangers of the vehicle, whether it’s texting, distracted or drinking and driving. It can happen to anyone.”