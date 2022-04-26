ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zillow: Average Nashville monthly home payments up 50% over last year

By Erica Francis
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The sticker shock continues for home shoppers, as home values and mortgage rates rise. Rates are on the up and up, reaching 5% in April, growing to the highest level in more than a decade and it’s impacting housing affordability.

New data from Zillow shows the typical home in Nashville is worth $423,105, up 31.5% year over year.

“Mortgage rate increases, property tax increases we’ve seen in the last few years these things combined to make that monthly obligation, that debt service higher than its been in the last few years,” Jeff Checko said, a realtor with The Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage. “We talk about it all the time when it comes to people buying houses, they don’t really buy purchase prices they buy monthly payments.”

The monthly payment on a typical home is now $1,650, assuming a 30-year mortgage with a 20% down payment, that’s 22.4% higher than the start of the year and 50.4% higher than a year ago.

Even so, home payments remain lower than the typical monthly rent that’s currently sitting around $1,788, up 20.4% year over year.

“There is still opportunity for first-time homebuyers,” Checko said. “Nashville has graduated from a city where first time home buyers can really find something in our core to a situation where there are still opportunities like that with a compromise in square footage, but largely people have to look outside with a 15-20 minute commute, and that why you’re seeing such growth in Wilson County, Sumner County, Robertson County, southern Williamson County, Maury County, that’s where people can find homes.”

