Springfield, MA

Janna's Wednesday Forecast

westernmassnews.com
 2 days ago

The accident brought back bad memories for a local survivor of a similar crash in 2019 which left seven people dead in New Hampshire. Western Mass News is taking you town...

www.westernmassnews.com

Boston

Agreement reached to create east-west rail in Massachusetts

Gov. Baker is reportedly fully committed to the project. A long-proposed idea that could transform the landscape of Massachusetts is closer to execution than ever before. State House News Service (SHNS) reported Tuesday that federal and state officials came to an agreement on how to create an east-west passenger rail line that would connect the eastern and western parts of the state.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Live 95.9

This is the Healthiest County in Massachusetts, Check Out the Top Ten

Berkshire County has plenty of options when it comes to getting outside and exercising, plus a bevy of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple those options with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries up and down the county, there is really no excuse not to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in The Berkshires. But just how healthy is Berkshire County?
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WSBS

Have You Seen Blue Trees in Massachusetts? What Does This Mean?

The color blue has many meanings. For example, in a previous post, we mentioned that a blue porch light may mean a few things including spreading autism awareness as April is Autism Awareness Month, and the color blue is associated with autism. You can find out other reasons why you would display a blue porch light by going here. Also, you may have seen around the Halloween season, that some candy buckets are blue. Most likely the reason for this is the child carrying the blue bucket is autistic. You can read more about the blue candy buckets by going here. The color blue certainly has many meanings.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

Know When You Can Mow in Massachusetts!

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and before you know it people will be out mowing lawns. I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

Neighborhoods riddled with racist flyers in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Racist flyers from a group called the “New England Nationalist Socialist Club” were found in several West Hartford neighborhoods, according to police. The West Hartford Police Department found the flyers in the areas of Whitman Avenue, Fernridge Park, Walton Drive, and Braeburn Road on Monday. West Hartford police are working […]
MassLive.com

House Democrats on Beacon Hill shoot down tax-break efforts in Monday budget debate

House Democrats kicked off debate Monday on a nearly $50 billion state budget bill by rejecting Republican-led efforts to weave tax relief into the annual spending plan. Massachusetts raked in more than $5 billion in surplus tax revenues last fiscal year and is running at least $1.5 billion ahead of the current year’s projections, performance that — coupled with more than $2 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act socked away for future use — has generated a steady hum of calls for relief.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Boston Ranked 4th ‘Most Livable’ City In America By AARP

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston and multiple other Massachusetts cities scored highly on a recent AARP ranking of the “Most Livable U.S. Cities” for 2022. Boston came in fourth among large cities with half a million or more residents, behind top-ranked San Francisco, New York and Washington, D.C. AARP said it looked at factors that are important to adults 50 and over, including housing, neighborhoods, transportation, environment, opportunity, health and engagement. Boston scored highest for its quality of transportation, health policies and neighborhoods. For mid-size cities with populations between 100,000 and 500,000, Cambridge came in second after Alexandria, Virginia. And in the category of small cities, Massachusetts had four of the top five finishers. Watertown was ranked second, followed by Belmont, Arlington and Somerville. Click here for the full ranking.
BOSTON, MA
thecentersquare.com

Connecticut Senate Republicans unveil $1.2B tax relief plan

(The Center Square) – Providing financial relief to state residents is the focus of a tax relief plan introduced in the state Senate, Republican officials said. The Connecticut Senate and House Republicans announced a $1.2 billion tax relief plan that would cut income taxes, reduce sales taxes, and extend the gas tax holiday.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Complaints mount against Enfield tax assessor

ENFIELD — Members of the Board of Assessment Appeals say they have been besieged with complaints from property owners contesting the way the tax assessor is valuing cars, personal property, and farm land this year. However, town officials maintain the assessments have followed the letter of the law. Thomas...
ENFIELD, CT
MassLive.com

These are the 40 lowest ranked high schools in Massachusetts, according to U.S. News & World Report

Two of the virtual schools in Massachusetts ranked among the lowest school in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report. Greenfield Commonwealth Virtual School and Tec Connections Academy Commonwealth Virtual School ranked between 13,383 to 17,843 in the National Rankings and 307 to 340 within Massachusetts. The ranking comes about a month after Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley recommended renewing both schools’ certificates, but also noted concerns for the schools’ “poor academic outcomes” and “the delivery of its academic program.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
i95 ROCK

New Amtrak Berkshire Flyer Route Announced, Bypassing Connecticut

Amtrak has just announced a new seasonal passenger train service, the Berkshire Flyer, will begin in July 2022, and connect Pittsfield, Massachusetts with Penn Station in NYC. The route will have a pit-stop in Albany, NY. This is good news for those of us who are waiting for the Housatonic/Berkshire Line to be restored in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE

