Pocatello, ID

Scout Expo to be held at Portneuf Wellness Complex on Saturday

By By Maddy Long
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 4 days ago

Scouting units from the Scout Mountain District will showcase scouting activities at the Portneuf Wellness Complex in Pocatello on Saturday, according to a press release from the Scout Mountain District.

The Scout Expo was described in the press release by Deborah McHugh, district chair, as an event that will “showcase the Scouting program and its values to our communities.”

Scouting units have many activities planned for the expo, including potato derby racing, fishing and fire building. Units from Pocatello, American Falls, Soda Springs, Malad and other communities will be present.

The event will be held at pavilion #3 at the wellness complex. It will start at 1 p.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Admissions for the expo will be free. For more information about scouting opportunities, contact McHugh at 208-406-1614.

