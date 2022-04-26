ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'Nothing comes close to the beautiful game': Fans on social media go wild after Manchester City and Real Madrid play out pulsating Champions League semi-final first leg

By Julian Bovill For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fans on social media have praised Manchester City and Real Madrid for playing out one of the most exciting Champions League semi-final first legs in recent memory.

England's league leaders twice led the Spanish runaway leaders by a two-goal margin on a pulsating night in Manchester but were pegged back to ensure the tie was finely poised ahead of next week's return leg in the Spanish capital.

Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus put City into an early 2-0 lead before Karim Benzema halved the deficit to make it 2-1 at half-time. City probably felt the tie could have been over by the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac49M_0fL1FUK200
Pep Guardiola was left wondering what might have been after his side only managed to secure a one goal victory
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v2vW4_0fL1FUK200
Kevin De Bruyne opens the scoring in the second minute with a header from Riyad Mahrez's cross from the right 

Phil Foden then headed in to restore City's two-goal lead before Vinicius Junior's superb solo effort once again reduced the arrears. Bernardo Silva then put City 4-2 ahead before Benzema's Panenka penalty left Madrid trailing by only one goal.

Fans on Twitter enjoyed the see-saw occasion, with both sides having plenty of other chances to have altered the complexion of the tie.

Gary Lineker even waded in, humorously noting : 'Hopefully the second leg will be more entertaining.'

'[What a game], really breathtaking. Nothing comes close to the beautiful game of football,' one fan wrote.

'While another noted that there was still, at least, another 90 minutes to go: 'That's one of the greatest games I've ever seen. And we might have another one next week. 4-3 Man City with another 90 minutes to come.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pOx2z_0fL1FUK200
Gabriel Jesus doubles City's lead with a cool finish after receiving the ball from De Bruyne

Carlo Ancelotti was less than impressed by some his side's defending with fans on Twitter claiming Madrid might have been lucky to have escaped only trailing by one.

'Holy hell what an insane first leg! 7 goals. In what seemed to be a Man City blowout, Madrid hang on to lose ONLY 4-3. Can’t wait for the second leg!' one wrote.

With suspect defending from both sides on show, countenanced by some high quality attacking play, fans were quick to say that the game 'had everything' you want in a contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RYRtA_0fL1FUK200
Foden performs a knee slide in front of the home supporters after giving his side the perfect start to the second half
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nqQcY_0fL1FUK200
Bernardo Silva (right) celebrates with his team-mates after scoring Manchester City's fourth

One fan noted: 'This game is everything. What a game!'

Meanwhile another simply called the night 'vintage' Champions League.

Another fan echoed that sentiment, labelling the competition the best in the world to 'watch as a neutral'.

'[The] UCL has to be the best competition to watch as a neutral. Absolute madness,' they wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v0obZ_0fL1FUK200
Karim Benzema dinks his penalty down the middle to score his side's third and cut City's lead
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vUR9a_0fL1FUK200
Benzema shakes hands with his boss Carlo Ancelotti following the referee's full-time whistle

One fan went as far to say the game was the 'pinnacle' of the sport.

'Some game this, City v Real Madrid. [This] is the pinnacle of football,' they wrote.

City will now travel to Madrid knowing that a draw in the Spanish capital will be enough for them to progress to their second Champions League final in as many years.

Either the English champions or Real Madrid will face one of Liverpool or Villarreal in Paris next month.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 4-0 Espanyol: Rodrygo's first-half brace helps Los Blancos seal the Spanish title with four games to spare as Carlo Ancelotti and Co cruise over the line ahead of next week's Champions League showdown with Man City

Real Madrid won their 35th Spanish title with a 4-0 win at home to Espanyol, making Carlo Ancelotti the first coach ever to win five major European leagues. It was the first time Madrid had won the league in front of their own fans since 2007 with more recent victories coming away or in empty stadiums because of Covid.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's unity after victory at Leeds United maintained their one-point lead in the Premier League title race following Liverpool's win at Newcastle

Pep Guardiola lauded Manchester City's togetherness as they responded to Liverpool's early victory and maintained a one-point lead in the title race. Jurgen Klopp's side piled the pressure on the defending champions by beating Newcastle United at lunchtime before City swept Leeds United aside at Elland Road. City ran out...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wolves 0-3 Brighton: Alexis Mac Allister scores penalty after missing earlier spot-kick while Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma are also on target as Wolves' European hopes suffer a blow

All the pre-match talk surrounded the return of Wolves’ main man Ruben Neves – but it was another midfielder, Brighton and Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister helped settle this game in the battle for the ‘best of the rest’. Mac Allister kept his nerve to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

LEAGUE ONE FINAL DAY ROUND-UP: Wigan are crowned champions with Rotherham also securing promotion while Gillingham, Doncaster and AFC Wimbledon all suffer relegation

Wigan secured promotion to the Championship as they won the League One title in a dramatic final day in England's third tier. The Latics secured a 3-0 victory away to Shrewsbury, while Rotherham also achieve automatic promotion as they won 2-0 against Gillingham, who suffered relegation. In the play-offs Wycombe...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Sean Sutton
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'Funky' Harry Brook is aiming to dazzle England selectors after making last-minute international T20 debut against the West Indies... but his grandmother - who was present in Barbados to witness it - had not realised it was happening!

Harry Brook's international debut came about in such unprepared circumstances that his grandmother Pauline - the only family member present in Barbados to witness it - hadn't realised it was happening. Scanning the dugouts at the Kensington Oval, she could not distinguish the 23-year-old amongst England's bib-wearing brigade. She was...
WORLD
Daily Mail

OLIVER HOLT: A sharp mind, brilliant with ball and ball, is ready to reinstate the old guard and pick the best England team... what's not to like about Ben Stokes as captain?

Lord Botham was in the middle of a round of golf in Northern Ireland when I called so he kept it short and sweet, unsentimental and to the point, when I asked him whether he was pleased Ben Stokes, a giant of a cricketer made in Botham’s image, had been appointed England captain. ‘He was the only choice,’ he said.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

DANNY MURPHY: Manchester City will not slip up in the title race as they have had Liverpool chasing them before and got the job done but the Reds will win the Champions League with Euro success, the League Cup and FA Cup still a massive achievement

Manchester City slipping up in the Premier League title race. Liverpool put them under huge pressure by beating Newcastle and though City were not at their best in the first half against Leeds, they got the job done. And without their best player in Kevin De Bruyne. City have got...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Liverpool#Manchester City#Spanish#Oreofe#Notthefakekylem
Daily Mail

Jake Humphrey insists remarks criticising people being 'ready to snipe' at Newcastle were about Eddie Howe and not Saudi Arabian ownership in U-turn following backlash at controversial moment on BT Sport coverage of their defeat by Liverpool

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey has performed a U-turn on his controversial comments before Newcastle United's match with Liverpool after he was slammed for the remarks on the Magpies' Saudi Arabian ownership. Humphrey appeared to suggest there had been too much criticism of the Public Investment Fund and their running...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mino Raiola, football super agent to stars including Pogba, Ibrahimovic and Haaland, dies aged 54 after illness - days after posting a furious final tweet denying he was already dead

High-profile super agent Mino Raiola has died at the age of 54 following an illness, his family has confirmed. It comes after Raiola - the representative of such stars as Paul Pogba, Erling Haaland and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - was forced to take to social media in a furious final tweet while fighting for his life in hospital to slam suggestions he had died on Thursday.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He might have had enough after a year': ECB chief Rob Key refuses to put a timeframe on how long Ben Stokes will be England captain... as new managing director confirms plan to prioritise Test cricket

Rob Key has refused to put a shelf life on the Test captaincy of Ben Stokes. Recent predecessors Joe Root, Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss held the post for between four and five years but new ECB director of men's cricket Key does not want to place any expectation on England's 81st permanent captain.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
Daily Mail

Aston Villa 2-0 Norwich: The Canaries are relegated to the Championship after goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings see Dean Smith's side suffer another defeat

It's the time of year where fans dust off their calculators to work out mathematical possibilities but the fate of Norwich City has been an easy sum to solve all season. Straight back to the Championship - their passing visit to the Premier League over already. Saying that, it never really got going.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Struggling against Jenson Button in 2011, besting Fernando Alonso in 2007, off the pace in 2022 - with Lewis Hamilton facing calls to RETIRE after being outshone by Mercedes' George Russell, when else has the Brit battled a more successful F1 team-mate?

Safe to say the last four-and-a-half months of Lewis Hamilton's Formula One career have not exactly gone to plan. Even setting aside the hugely controversial denouement to last season, in which title rival Max Verstappen snatched the world championship in contentious fashion at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, this year was supposed to be a fresh start.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Three of the biggest clubs in the Premier League 'are putting plans in place to sign Mason Mount' as Chelsea prepare for huge battle to keep hold of star man this summer... with Reece James also set to be the subject of bids

Chelsea face a huge battle to keep hold of star midfielder Mason Mount this summer, with Reece James also set to be targeted in the transfer window, according to a report. Mount has already established himself as one of Europe's best young midfielders, having impressed for both club and country, with 12 goals across all competitions this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ian Botham backs Ben Stokes as England captain as the all-rounder 'is the only choice' for the job but insists cricket 'is about the team not the individuals' as he defends his own brief record in charge of the side

Ian Botham has backed the appointment of Ben Stokes as England captain, telling the Mail on Sunday that the all-rounder as the ‘only choice’ for the position. Stokes’s selection has been compared to Botham being made captain in 1981, a promotion that had mixed results as Sir Ian was required to balance his leadership duties with significant responsibilities with bat and ball.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

West Ham boss David Moyes slams the Premier League Big Six for protecting themselves from failure with UEFA's new Champions League coefficient plans as he insists his side 'want to mix it with the big boys'

David Moyes has accused England’s Big Six clubs of trying to insulate themselves from failure with UEFA plans making it easier for them to qualify for the Champions League. The proposals for the 2024-25 Champions League would mean Arsenal and Manchester United, based on their competition history, could qualify for the Champions League if they finished fifth or won the FA Cup — but would not allow the likes of West Ham that chance.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

348K+
Followers
34K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy