ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Does Fox News' Sean Hannity get talking points from Trump via carrier pigeon? Yes sir!

By Rex Huppke, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

As a huge fan of Fox News host Sean Hannity, I was delighted to learn that on Election Day 2020 he was in close touch with then-President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, getting direction on how best to help the reelection effort.

CNN first reported on the Nov. 3, 2020, text messages between Hannity and chief of staff Mark Meadows, in which Meadows told the host to “stress every vote matters” and Hannity, in true journalistic fashion, responded: “Yes sir.” He then asked Meadows: “Any place in particular we need a push.”

I saw a slew of folks reacting to this news with comments along the lines of “How does Sean Hannity still have a job?” and “This goes against every rule of journalism, and then some.”

What a bunch of baloney! If more news pundits and journalists marched in lockstep with the Trump administration, I wouldn’t have to shout the term “FAKE NEWS!” 450 times a day and our democracy would be a smooth-functioning monarchy, as the Founding Fathers intended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ubWjm_0fL1F2wB00
President Donald Trump and Sean Hannity during a 2018 rally in Missouri. Jeff Roberson, AP

The authenticity of toadyism

Hannity, as Fox News described him in an April 21 press release , is “the longest-running primetime cable news host in television history” and “one of the most prominent and influential voices in the country.”

Macron wins in France: We see why Trump and friends continue to spew election lies

Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott was quoted in the release : “Sean’s authenticity and insightful commentary have created one of the most enduring connections with our audience and it’s been an honor to watch him over the years.”

There are few purer signs of media authenticity than a widely watched news network host comforting the afflicted and afflicting the comfortable by asking people in the highest seats of American power how they might be of service and, after receiving specific direction, saying, “Yes sir.”

Just like Cronkite used to do

It’s like the time CBS News anchor Walter Cronkite texted President Richard Nixon and asked: “Yo Dick, how you want me to play this Watergate stuff LOL.” Nixon texted, “Keep on the DL, pls,” and Cronkite replied, “Yes sir” with a heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emHeD_0fL1F2wB00
Walter Cronkite Steve Friedman, CBS

I reached out to my friends at Fox News to see if they had a response to the release of Hannity’s texts with Meadows. I assumed that response would be, “Nice job, Sean, way to be a team player,” but I couldn’t be sure.

We died in normal: We’re not going back to normal. America needs to face health inequity

I also asked: “Is it normal for one of the Fox News network’s leading voices to work in conjunction with political leaders in the White House?”

Since nobody responded, I’ll assume the answer is, “Yes, as long as it’s a Republican in the White House.” Makes perfect sense to me.

Hannity the maverick

Further cementing Hannity’s reputation as a maverick in the world of lickspittle journalism, I’ve yet to see a single text from a left-leaning, high-profile pundit that shows such self-assured sycophancy. Sure, CNN contributor and Democratic operative Donna Brazile once slipped debate questions to presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ahead of a town hall event. But she was a mere contributor at CNN, not a big-name host, and rather than having the courage to applaud Brazile’s esprit de corps, the network quickly cut ties with her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzxHq_0fL1F2wB00
Former head of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

They just don’t understand good apple-polishing journalism. Besides, if similar texts from a big liberal TV figure like Rachel Maddow came out, people like Meadows and Hannity would have to find a way to frame it as unspeakably bad behavior, and that would eat up a good seven months that could be spent yelling about things Trump wants them to yell about.

Exclusive interview with a pigeon

Since the Fox News folks were unavailable, I was able to score a brief, exclusive interview with the carrier pigeon that now transports talking points from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to Hannity’s office in New York City. (It was decided this system is more secure than texting.)

A 'nightmare' for progressives: Elon Musk's buying Twitter is good for free speech

Here’s a transcript of our conversation.

Me: Hi, what’s your name, please?

Pigeon: Well, Mr. Hannity always says “Yes sir” when I arrive, so I guess my name is “Yes sir.” Or maybe it’s “Yessir.”

Me: Fine, Yessir. How often do you deliver former President Trump’s talking points to Mr. Hannity?

Pigeon: Every day. It’s quite a flight, but I’m happy knowing I’m doing my part.

Me: That’s great. You’re a true patriot. Does Mr. Hannity ever ask questions about the talking points?

Pigeon: Nope. He just takes them, reads them and spits them back out into the microphone. Kind of reminds me of when I feed my kids in the nest. Just chew some stuff up and regurgitate it into their mouths.

Me: Gross.

Pigeon: Hey, I don’t judge your parenting, do I?

Me: Sorry. So Mr. Hannity just parrots what Trump tells him … Oops, sorry I said “parrot,” didn’t mean that as a joke.

Pigeon: It’s OK.

Me: So Mr. Hannity just repeats this stuff every day? How long do you think this will go on?

Pigeon: As long as it takes to Make America Great Again, I suppose.

Me: Cool. Thanks for talking to me today, Yessir.

Pigeon: You bet. Gotta fly.

Me: Godspeed. And watch out for subpoenas!

Follow USA TODAY columnist Rex Huppke on Twitter @RexHuppke and Facebook: facebook.com/RexIsAJerk

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page , on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter . To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Does Fox News' Sean Hannity get talking points from Trump via carrier pigeon? Yes sir!

Comments / 3

Related
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Rachel Maddow
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Donna Brazile
Person
Walter Cronkite
Person
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Explain Why They Believe the Big Lie

Some 35 percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans—believe the Big Lie, pushed relentlessly by former President Donald Trump and amplified by conservative media, that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. They think that Trump was the true victor and that he should still be in the White House today.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Cnn#Ap#Fox News Media
The Independent

‘I don’t trust ya’: Sean Penn slams Hannity during appearance on Fox News

When actor Sean Penn appeared as a guest on Sean Hannity’s show, the Academy-Award winner found himself unable to dodge a question that had clearly been plaguing the Fox News host with curiosity.Before Penn had agreed to come on Hannity to discuss Ukraine, a country the 61-year-old filmmaker had been in and out of for the past few months as part of a documentary he’s working on about the ongoing war, he’d given Hannity an answer he likely didn’t want to hear.“I don’t trust ya,” Penn said, resharing with the Fox host’s audience what he’d first told Hannity on...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
Salon

Ted Cruz just handed Democrats a gift for the midterms — if they're willing to use it

There was so much to say about Senator Ted Cruz after his bizarre line of questions at the Senate confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson last week. Many, for good reason, focused on how the episode showed that Cruz has transitioned from an "unctuous asshole" to an aggressively deranged demagogue. As Ed Kilgore pointed out in The Intelligencer, during the hearings Cruz outdid himself "with the most disgraceful display of thuggish senatorial behavior I've personally seen in my many years of watching the upper chamber."
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

454K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy