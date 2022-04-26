WATCH: Hillsborough deputies rescue 2 stranded boaters with only 1 lifejacket

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bodycam video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office showed their marine unit save two boaters stranded in the water on Monday.

Deputies said they were doing their usual patrols around 7:40 p.m. when they came across a disabled boat with one person on board and two others in the water about 200 yards away from the boat. In the video, one is seen treading water without a life jacket.

The deputies were able to get both of them on board their boat safely.

“I’m so thankful our Marine Unit was on patrol and prepared for a situation like this. Had they not been patrolling the waters, this could have ended very differently,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Summer is just around the corner. I want to remind all boaters to ensure their vessels are in good condition, and to please, always wear a life jacket. These simple steps could be the difference between a beautiful day out on the water or a tragedy.”

The HCSO said the two people were taken back to their boat and returned to the marina.

