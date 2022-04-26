ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

WATCH: Hillsborough deputies rescue 2 stranded boaters with only 1 lifejacket

By Zachary Winiecki
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K5qep_0fL1EkbP00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bodycam video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office showed their marine unit save two boaters stranded in the water on Monday.

Deputies said they were doing their usual patrols around 7:40 p.m. when they came across a disabled boat with one person on board and two others in the water about 200 yards away from the boat. In the video, one is seen treading water without a life jacket.

Watch: Alligator spotted on doorstep of Florida home

The deputies were able to get both of them on board their boat safely.

“I’m so thankful our Marine Unit was on patrol and prepared for a situation like this. Had they not been patrolling the waters, this could have ended very differently,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Summer is just around the corner. I want to remind all boaters to ensure their vessels are in good condition, and to please, always wear a life jacket. These simple steps could be the difference between a beautiful day out on the water or a tragedy.”

The HCSO said the two people were taken back to their boat and returned to the marina.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hillsborough County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boaters#Marine Unit#Hcso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WFLA

WFLA

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy