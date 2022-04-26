WATCH: Hillsborough deputies rescue 2 stranded boaters with only 1 lifejacket
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Bodycam video from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office showed their marine unit save two boaters stranded in the water on Monday.
Deputies said they were doing their usual patrols around 7:40 p.m. when they came across a disabled boat with one person on board and two others in the water about 200 yards away from the boat. In the video, one is seen treading water without a life jacket.Watch: Alligator spotted on doorstep of Florida home
The deputies were able to get both of them on board their boat safely.
“I’m so thankful our Marine Unit was on patrol and prepared for a situation like this. Had they not been patrolling the waters, this could have ended very differently,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Summer is just around the corner. I want to remind all boaters to ensure their vessels are in good condition, and to please, always wear a life jacket. These simple steps could be the difference between a beautiful day out on the water or a tragedy.”
The HCSO said the two people were taken back to their boat and returned to the marina.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.
Comments / 0