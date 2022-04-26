ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital Farm Credit and Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife host annual Beef Cattle Conference in Canadian

By Jack Kessler
 2 days ago
CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A big week in Canadian as the Capital Farm Credit Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference was held to discuss the changing markets, ranching, and beef cattle sustainability across the nation. Throughout the next two days, ranchers and producers will hear about the latest in...

