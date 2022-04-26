ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

LUFKIN PD: 'Armed and dangerous' vehicle burglar arrested

 4 days ago
LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department took wanted vehicle burglar Terrence "TJ" Bryant Jr., 25, of Lufkin, into custody today. Officers arrested Bryant at 2 p.m. without incident after searching for him for the last four days. He was considered...

