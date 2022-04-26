United Nations chief calls on Russia to cease fire in Ukraine
MOSCOW (WTVO) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Russia to cease fire in Ukraine.
Guterres visited Moscow and had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. He is scheduled to travel to Kyiv later this week.
“I know that we are today facing a complex situation in Ukraine, (we have) different interpretations about what’s happening in Ukraine, but that does not limit the possibility to have a very serious dialogue on how best we can work to minimize the suffering of people,” Guterres said.
Lavrov said that the willingness of the UN to seek a peaceful solution was appreciated.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0