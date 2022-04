Newly hired teachers with more than 25 years of experience at Fort Bend ISD are getting a pay adjustment. The FBISD board of trustees voted 7-0 on its consent agenda during its April 25 meeting to approve an adjustment for newly hired teachers with between 26-40 years of experience, according to agenda documents. The vote came unanimously, and the item was not pulled for further discussion.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO