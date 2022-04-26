ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pointe Coupee Parish, LA

Louisiana woman dies in head-on crash, five children remain hospitalized with severe injuries

By Michael Scheidt
 2 days ago

OSCAR, La. (BRPROUD) — Five children between the ages of 3 and 13 are in the hospital fighting for their lives after a deadly two-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The deadly two-vehicle crash took place on Monday, April 25, around 7 p.m. and took the life of Amber Crawford, 27, of Ventress.

The investigation centered around the location of the crash on LA Hwy 78 West.

According to the Louisiana State Police, “The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as 34-year-old Andre Slaughter of New Roads and his five passengers were traveling west on LA Hwy 78 in a 2016 Chrysler 300.”

Those five passengers were between the ages of 3 and 13.

Crawford was driving towards Slaughter in a 2017 Ford Fusion when the crash took place.

LSP says, “Slaughter crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Chrysler striking the Ford head-on.”

No one involved in this accident was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Crawford was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

All six people in the 2016 Chrysler 300 were injured severely in this crash and sent to a local hospital.

Investigators are waiting for toxicology results from both Crawford and Slaughter.

The investigation into this deadly crash remains open and more charges are possible, according to the Louisiana State Police.

If you ever need to get your car seat checked, LSP says that “certified car seat technicians are available every Tuesday from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on 17801 Highland Road in Baton Rouge.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

