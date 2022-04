HS SOFTBALL: Area playoff pairings

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 17 area high school softball teams saw some action in the Bi-District round of the 2022 UIL Texas Softball State Championships this week. Some punched their tickets to the Area round while others look to get back on track after now being on the backfoot of the series. Here are some scores and highlights from all of today’s action.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO