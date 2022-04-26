ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California bill aimed at tackling catalytic converter thefts passes Assembly committee

By Daniel Macht
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill that would help tackle the problem of catalytic converter thefts passed its first California Assembly committee on Tuesday. The bill...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 21

Bob Fortini
2d ago

Simple if someone is attempting to steal your catalytic converter then the owner has the legal authority to use deadly force. Be it a gun,bat. crowbar. fire axe. steam roller or a catapulted bowling ball.

Reply(3)
20
guest
2d ago

A bill for this and that. what more bills are we going to pay for? Stop the insane amount of debt. Just stop it . we the Californians have had enough bullcrap from Sacramento. Time to Vote everyone out in November.

Reply
3
ojai Patriot
2d ago

Inc we need a bull to stop theft. Let the police do their job and then keep the SOBs in jail

Reply
8
State
California State
California Crime & Safety
#California Assembly#Thefts#New Cars#Catalytic Converters#Senate
