Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip present award together

By HOLA! USA
 2 days ago

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden made an appearance at the 2022 QX Gaygala . The mom of three looked pretty in pink as she hit the stage with her husband to present the “Hetero / LGBTQ Friend of the Year” award to Swedish singer Benjamin Ingrosso .

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip celebrate son Prince Alexander’s birthday

Sofia wore a long-sleeve ruffled gown by Lars Wallin, per UFO No More , to the event on Monday. The Princess completed her look with statement earrings and an updo. While he was dressed in a sharp suit and bow tie, Carl Philip﻿ complemented his wife’s dress with a pink boutonniere.

The gala, which was first held in 1999 , is arranged by QX Förlag AB. According to LinkedIn , “QX is the largest newspaper and website in the Nordic region that monitors news about LGBT society.”

Måndagen den 25 april delade Prins Carl Philip och Prinsessan Sofia ut priset Årets hetero på QX-galan. Priset gick i år till Benjamin Ingrosso. Foto: Christine Olsson/TT

Posted by Kungahuset on Tuesday, April 26, 2022

On Tuesday, the Prince Couple shared a photo of Benjamin with his award, and themselves in the background. “Yesterday we handed out the prize to Hetero / LGBTQ Friend of the Year at the QX gala,” they wrote. “The winner was@benjaminingrossowith the motivation that he stands up for others, is open-minded and shows the importance of being kind and that it’s cool to be nice.”

Sofia and Carl Philip added, “Hatred and threats do not belong in real life or online.”

The couple’s foundation works to “create a safer online everyday life for children and young people.” In 2019, the Prince and Princess launched #Nejtillnäthat to combat hate online .

Sofia has said in the past that she and Carl Philip want to be “good role models” for others fighting bullying. At the opening of the First World Anti-Bullying Forum in 2017, the Princess said , “Bullying affects very many and we want to be a part of highlighting this problem, because it’s not only those who are affected, but also all of us who can make a difference.”

HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

