A fire at the home of a former Lincoln Township firefighter was extinguished by the very fire department for which the owner, Kevin Renwick, use to volunteer. “The flames were just horrendous,” Lincoln Township Fire Chief Bob Marks said of the Sunday night blaze at 977 E. Price Road. “By the time our engines were on scene, (the flames) almost exploded.”

LINCOLN, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO